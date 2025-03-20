New pension rules for divorced daughters, claim process made easy

The Central government has introduced a host of reforms aimed at empowering women, which included giving the right to divorced or separated women to claim her deceased father’s pension.

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has implemented policy changes that boost financial security and workplace benefits for women.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is also in-charge of the DoPT, said in an interview with a news agency on March 16, 2025, that the DoPT has been leading transformative policy initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for women in government service and beyond.

Also Read

One of the most significant changes included a divorced or separated daughter’s right to claim her deceased father’s pension without awaiting a lengthy legal process.

Additionally, a woman pensioner can now nominate her children for family pension over her husband if she has initiated divorce proceedings or filed cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act or the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Here are a few initiatives for women made by the government.

Pension security for women

The government has made significant amendments to pension rules to provide financial security for women facing difficult circumstances. A childless widow can now remarry and still continue receiving her deceased husband’s pension or family pension, provided her income remains below the minimum pension threshold. This reform acknowledges the right of widows to rebuild their lives without financial instability.

Moreover, divorced or separated daughters no longer need to wait indefinitely for court verdicts to access their parents’ pension. If divorce proceedings were initiated during the lifetime of a pensioner, the daughter can claim pension benefits without awaiting the final ruling.

Workplace benefits and support systems

Beyond pension reforms, DoPT has introduced several measures to create a more inclusive and supportive workplace for women. Key among these reforms is the enhanced flexibility in Child Care Leave (CCL). Single mothers can now avail of up to two years of leave in a phased manner, with the additional benefit of traveling abroad with their children during the leave period.

Maternity benefits have also been expanded to include paid leave provisions for women who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth, ensuring they receive adequate recovery time and support.

Encouraging women’s participation in governance

Union minister Singh underscored the need for greater participation of women in governance, particularly in the context of India’s Viksit Bharat at 2047 vision. The government has introduced several initiatives to promote leadership roles for women in administration and economic activities.

These initiatives include:

Establishing working women’s hostels and crèches in government offices.

Increasing market access for women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Modernising Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and launching targeted skill-training programs to prepare women for leadership roles in the digital economy and scientific research.