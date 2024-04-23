New rules for getting driving licence, training: Here is what has changed

The government has changed regulations for getting a driving licence. Individuals don’t need to take a driving test at a government Regional Transport Office (RTO). Instead, private institutions are now authorised to conduct tests and issue certificates saying the people they trained can be given driving licences.

The regulations will come into effect from June 1, 2024 and notifications have been issued to inform the public.

A notable aspect of the new rules is the focus on the environment. Some 900,000 old government vehicles will be phased out and there will be stricter regulations on car emissions.

The fine for speeding is Rs 1000-2000. If a minor is caught driving, they need to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. The driving registration card of the vehicle’s owner will be cancelled and minors will not be able to get a licence till 25 years of age.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has updated the documentation needed for a new driver's licence. New rules differentiate between the requirements for two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers. This change is aimed at reducing the need for physical examinations at RTOs, thereby simplifying the application process.

New rules for private driving training centres

Minimum land requirement: The facility must have a minimum of 1 acre of land. At driving centres for 4-wheeler motors, an additional 2 acres of land is required.

Access to testing facility: A driving training centre must have access to a suitable testing facility.

Qualifications for trainers: Trainers must possess at least a high school diploma or equivalent education. Additionally, they must have a minimum of 5 years of driving experience. Trainers should be familiar with the fundamentals of biometrics and information technology systems.

Duration of training: Light vehicle training must be completed in less than 4 weeks, with a minimum of 29 hours of training. This training should be divided into at least two sections: theoretical and practical. The theoretical component should encompass 8 hours, while the practical component should span 21 hours.

Heavy motor vehicle training: For heavy motor vehicles, there will be 38 hours of training comprising 8 hours of theoretical education and 31 hours of practical preparation. This training should be completed within 6 weeks.

These regulations aim to ensure that private driving training centres maintain a high standard of education and preparation for aspiring drivers, both for light and heavy vehicles.

Fee Structure

The fee structure for different types of driving licences is as follows:

Learner licence: Rs 200

Learner licence renewal: Rs 200

International licence: Rs 1000

Permanent licence: Rs 200

To apply for a driver's licence, follow these steps:

Visit the portal: https://parivahan.gov.in.

Once on the homepage, locate and click on the "driving licence apply" option.

This will open the application form. You can choose to print it if needed.

Fill in all the required information in the application form accurately.

Upload the specified documents as mentioned in the form.

Make the application payment as per the instructions provided.

Depending on your preference, you can apply either online or offline.

After completing the application process, visit the RTO to submit the necessary documents and provide proof of your driving skills.

If you can demonstrate your driving proficiency, your application for a driver's licence will be approved, and the licence will be issued to you accordingly.