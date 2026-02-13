New tax regime vs ELSS: Should you still invest in tax-saving funds?

If you’ve shifted to the new income tax regime, you may be wondering whether ELSS (Equity-Linked Savings Scheme) funds still make sense — especially since they no longer offer tax deductions under Section 80C.

Under the old tax regime, these funds qualified for a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C. They also come with a three-year lock-in period.

The short answer: ELSS returns haven’t been hurt by the new tax regime — but the reason to invest in them may have changed.

ELSS performance hasn’t declined

Value Research compared ELSS funds with flexi-cap funds and the broader market shows that the category continues to hold up well over the long term.

Between January 2018 and February 2026, ELSS funds delivered average five-year rolling returns of about 15.3%, roughly in line with flexi-cap funds and ahead of the Nifty 500 TRI (14.8%). ELSS funds also: Outperformed flexi-cap funds in over half of five-year periods Beat the benchmark in nearly two-thirds of periods This shows that tax changes don’t directly affect mutual fund returns — performance depends on markets and fund management decisions, not taxation rules. "The above data proves that ELSS funds have been on a strong footing. While they delivered nearly identical returns to flexi-cap funds, they also beat their benchmark by a decent margin. What’s more, the category outperformed flexi caps in marginally more than half of all five-year periods and the Nifty 500 TRI in nearly two-thirds of such periods," said Ameya Satyawadi of Value Research in a note.

What has changed is the investment motivation. Under the old tax regime: ELSS offered Section 80C deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh Investors used them primarily for tax saving + equity exposure Under the new regime: Tax deductions don’t apply ELSS becomes just another diversified equity fund with a 3-year lock-in That lock-in can matter for investors who want flexibility. When ELSS still makes sense ELSS may still work for you if: You are continuing in the old tax regime

You want disciplined long-term equity investing

You are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period Because fundamentally, ELSS remains an equity mutual fund category with strong long-term returns.

When you may skip ELSS If you are in the new tax regime, you might prefer: Flexi-cap funds

Large-cap or index funds

Other diversified equity funds without lock-in These can offer similar market exposure with greater liquidity. "So, should investors under the new tax regime still consider ELSS funds? Though the category has been on par with flexi-cap funds, it comes with a lock-in period, something that may not suit investors seeking liquidity. However, if you have opted for the old regime and are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period, ELSS funds still hold merit," noted Value Research.