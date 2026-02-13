Associate Sponsors

New tax regime vs ELSS: Should you still invest in tax-saving funds?

The new tax regime hasn't reduced ELSS performance - but it has reduced the tax incentive to invest in them.

Think of ELSS now as an investment choice, not a tax-saving compulsion.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
If you’ve shifted to the new income tax regime, you may be wondering whether ELSS (Equity-Linked Savings Scheme) funds still make sense — especially since they no longer offer tax deductions under Section 80C.
 
Under the old tax regime, these funds qualified for a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C. They also come with a three-year lock-in period.
 
The short answer: ELSS returns haven’t been hurt by the new tax regime — but the reason to invest in them may have changed.
 
ELSS performance hasn’t declined
 
Value Research compared ELSS funds with flexi-cap funds and the broader market shows that the category continues to hold up well over the long term.
 
Between January 2018 and February 2026, ELSS funds delivered average five-year rolling returns of about 15.3%, roughly in line with flexi-cap funds and ahead of the Nifty 500 TRI (14.8%).
 
ELSS funds also:
 
Outperformed flexi-cap funds in over half of five-year periods
 
Beat the benchmark in nearly two-thirds of periods
 
This shows that tax changes don’t directly affect mutual fund returns — performance depends on markets and fund management decisions, not taxation rules.
 
"The above data proves that ELSS funds have been on a strong footing. While they delivered nearly identical returns to flexi-cap funds, they also beat their benchmark by a decent margin. What’s more, the category outperformed flexi caps in marginally more than half of all five-year periods and the Nifty 500 TRI in nearly two-thirds of such periods," said Ameya Satyawadi of Value Research in a note. 
 
What has changed is the investment motivation.
 
Under the old tax regime:
 
ELSS offered Section 80C deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh
 
Investors used them primarily for tax saving + equity exposure
 
Under the new regime:
 
Tax deductions don’t apply
 
ELSS becomes just another diversified equity fund with a 3-year lock-in
 
That lock-in can matter for investors who want flexibility.
 
When ELSS still makes sense
 
ELSS may still work for you if:
 
  • You are continuing in the old tax regime
  • You want disciplined long-term equity investing
  • You are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period
 
Because fundamentally, ELSS remains an equity mutual fund category with strong long-term returns.
 
When you may skip ELSS
 
If you are in the new tax regime, you might prefer:
 
  • Flexi-cap funds
  • Large-cap or index funds
  • Other diversified equity funds without lock-in
 
These can offer similar market exposure with greater liquidity.
 
"So, should investors under the new tax regime still consider ELSS funds? Though the category has been on par with flexi-cap funds, it comes with a lock-in period, something that may not suit investors seeking liquidity. However, if you have opted for the old regime and are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period, ELSS funds still hold merit," noted Value Research. 
 
The takeaway for investors
 
The new tax regime hasn’t reduced ELSS performance — but it has reduced the tax incentive to invest in them.
 
For most investors today, the decision is simple:
 
Old regime → ELSS can still be useful
 
New regime → choose equity funds based on goals, not tax benefits
 
Think of ELSS now as an investment choice, not a tax-saving compulsion.
 
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

