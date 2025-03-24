Invest in SBI Amrit Vrishti before March 31 to earn up to 7.75 per cent

The last few days are left to invest in SBI Amrit Vrishti, a special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme available for investment until March 31, 2025. The scheme has a tenure of 444 days and offers an interest rate of 7.25 per cent per annum for general citizens. Senior citizens can avail a higher interest rate of 7.75 per cent per annum.

What is SBI Amrit Vrishti FD?

The SBI Amrit Vrishti scheme is a special fixed deposit scheme offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) for a limited period, from July 15, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The minimum amount a person can invest in the SBI Amrit Vrishti scheme is Rs 1,000 with no maximum investment limit.

Customers can opt for interest payouts on a monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly basis for term deposits, while special term deposits offer interest payment upon maturity. The scheme allows investments through SBI branches, internet banking, or the YONO app, providing convenience to customers. Additionally, a loan facility is available against deposits.

In case of premature withdrawal, a penalty of 0.50 per cent is applicable for retail term deposits up to Rs 5 lakh, while a 1 per cent penalty applies for deposits above Rs 5 lakh but below Rs 3 crore. However, SBI staff and pensioners are exempt from premature withdrawal penalties, making the scheme an appealing choice for secure and high-yield savings.

SBI's Amrit Kalash

The deadline for SBI's Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) scheme is also March 31. This scheme comes with a tenure of 400 days and offers an interest rate of 7.10 per cent per annum, while senior citizens can benefit from a higher rate of 7.60 per cent per annum.

SBI special FDs without investment deadlines

SBI Sarvottam FD Scheme

The SBI Sarvottam FD scheme offers higher interest rates compared to conventional fixed deposits.

For a two-year tenure, the bank provides an interest rate of 7.4 per cent per annum.

For a one-year tenure, the interest rate is 7.10 per cent per annum.

Senior citizens receive an additional 50 basis points (bps) over the standard rates.

They earn 7.9 per cent per annum for a two-year FD.

For a one-year FD, the interest rate is 7.6 per cent per annum.