NPS goes digital: PFRDA launches StAR NPS, onboarding process explained

Joining the National Pension System (NPS) is set to become smoother after the pension regulator introduced a new digital onboarding framework called StAR NPS, allowing subscribers to open accounts and make contributions through a fully digital process.

The new platform, developed by BSE Technologies Private Limited (BTPL), has been operationalised for use by Points of Presence (PoPs), which act as intermediaries for NPS enrolment and servicing. The move is aimed at expanding digital access to retirement savings products while reducing paperwork and operational delays.

The platform will help simplify subscriber onboarding and improve integration across the NPS ecosystem, said the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in a circular.

“The platform is intended to provide a technology-enabled assisted onboarding journey for NPS subscribers through PoPs and their associated network of various categories of Pension Agents,” it said. What is StAR NPS? StAR NPS is a digital onboarding platform that enables PoPs and their distribution networks, including pension agents and mutual fund distributors, to register NPS subscribers electronically. ALSO READ: Rate sensitive shares trade mixed post RBI policy; NBFC's rally up to 4% The system connects multiple entities within the NPS ecosystem, including Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) and the Trustee Bank, allowing subscriber information, verification and contributions to be processed digitally. According to PFRDA, BTPL will act only as a technology service provider and will not undertake any regulated intermediary activities.

How the onboarding process will work Under the new framework, the onboarding journey will be entirely digital. Subscriber details will be captured electronically, while Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements will be completed through Central KYC (CKYC) records and/or DigiLocker-based verification. After KYC formalities are completed, the subscriber will make the first NPS contribution through the platform. One notable feature is the fund flow mechanism. Instead of routing money through PoP accounts, contributions will move directly to the Trustee Bank. “The contribution shall be directly remitted to the Trustee Bank, without routing through the accounts of the PoP, thereby eliminating the requirement for fund pooling and reconciliation at the PoP level,” the circular said.

ALSO READ: RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%: What it means for your home loan repayment Once funds are received and confirmed, a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) will be generated through integration with CRA systems. Charges for subscribers PFRDA has clarified that onboarding through the StAR NPS framework will continue to follow the existing PoP charge structure. The registration charge has been fixed at Rs 200 plus applicable taxes. However, subscribers cannot be charged any amount beyond the prescribed onboarding fee. “The subscriber shall not be charged any amount over and above the prescribed onboarding charges at the time of registration under this framework,” the circular said.

Any platform access or utilisation charges imposed by BTPL will have to be borne by the respective PoPs. Will investors still have freedom of choice? Yes. PFRDA has made it clear that the introduction of StAR NPS does not change investment choices available to subscribers. Investors will continue to select their preferred pension fund manager, investment option and asset allocation pattern as per existing NPS regulations. PFRDA has specified that while CRAs may be auto-assigned through a round-robin system, investment-related decisions will remain entirely with the subscriber. Who can use the platform? At present, the framework is available only for: