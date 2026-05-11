NSE's Electronic Gold Receipts: What needs to be checked before investing

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) launched trading in electronic gold receipts (EGRs) on May 4, 2026. Investors should understand the structure, costs, benefits and limitations of this new product before taking exposure.

EGRs are dematerialised securities. “These certificates are backed one-to-one by physical gold of certified purity stored in Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-accredited vaults,” says Harish Sharma, associate director, Sanctum Wealth. They allow investors to trade gold in electronic form on the NSE. Investors can hold them in a demat account.

A retail investor must have a trading and demat account. The account must be with a broker that offers EGR trading. Investors need to search for the EGR symbol and then place an order on NSE.

Once an order is placed, an equivalent amount of gold is verified for purity and deposited in a vault. “The gold is then converted into an EGR and credited to the investor’s demat account,” says Mahendra Luniya, chairman, Vighnaharta Gold, a gold trading platform.

Investors can sell EGRs on the exchange whenever required. “They can also redeem them for physical gold,” says Sharma. Physical conversion will work through authorised vault managers and delivery centres.

Factor in expenses