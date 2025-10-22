Old shares or dividends left unclaimed? How to reclaim them via IEPF portal

Why money ends up in IEPF
How to check your unclaimed assets?
- Visit the IEPF website: www.iepf.gov.in.
- Navigate to the ‘Unclaimed Amounts’ section: Here you can search by your name or company name to check if you have any pending claims.
- Download the claim form: Known as Form IEPF-5, this form is required to initiate the process of reclaiming shares or dividends.
Submitting a claim
- Complete the form with accurate details of the shares or dividends.
- Attach the required documents, which may include:
- Copy of PAN card
- Original share certificates (if applicable)
- Proof of identity and bank account
- Any correspondence with the company regarding dividends or shares
- Submit the form online or send it via post to the IEPF Authority.
Processing time and status tracking
Important tips
- Ensure all documents are correct and legible to avoid delays.
- Claims can only be made by the rightful owner or legal heirs in case of deceased investors.
- Regularly check the IEPF portal to identify any unclaimed assets linked to your name.
- Reclaiming old shares or unpaid dividends is now easier than ever, thanks to the digitised IEPF portal. With a few simple steps, Investors can recover funds that might otherwise remain locked away indefinitely.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app