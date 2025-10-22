Old shares or dividends left unclaimed? How to reclaim them via IEPF portal

Not all investors in India are aware that old shares and unpaid dividends lying dormant with companies can be legally reclaimed. The Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) portal, managed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is the official platform designed for this purpose.

Why money ends up in IEPF

Unclaimed dividends, matured debentures, and shares are transferred to the IEPF if investors do not claim them within the stipulated period, typically seven years. This often happens when investors move cities, change bank accounts, or lose track of their investments. While the funds are safe, they remain inaccessible unless claimed through proper channels.

How to check your unclaimed assets? Visit the IEPF website: www.iepf.gov.in.

Navigate to the ‘Unclaimed Amounts’ section: Here you can search by your name or company name to check if you have any pending claims.

Download the claim form: Known as Form IEPF-5, this form is required to initiate the process of reclaiming shares or dividends. Submitting a claim Complete the form with accurate details of the shares or dividends.

Attach the required documents, which may include:

Copy of PAN card

Original share certificates (if applicable)

Proof of identity and bank account

Any correspondence with the company regarding dividends or shares

Submit the form online or send it via post to the IEPF Authority. Processing time and status tracking Once submitted, the IEPF authority verifies the documents and processes the claim. Investors can track the status of their application through the portal. Typically, the process may take a few weeks to a few months, depending on verification requirements.