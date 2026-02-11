Over 24 lakh tax returns pending beyond 90 days; ITR delays continue

If you are still waiting for your income tax return (ITR) to be processed or for your refund to arrive, you are not alone.

The government has informed Parliament that more than 24.64 lakh income tax returns have been pending for processing for over 90 days for the Assessment Year 2025-26.

According to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, about 8.80 crore returns were filed by taxpayers until February 4, 2026. Out of these, 24,64,044 returns have remained unprocessed for more than three months.

Should taxpayers worry?

In most cases, a delay in processing does not necessarily mean there is a problem with your return. Processing timelines can vary depending on:

verification status of the return

mismatch in income details

pending validation checks

workload at the tax department However, if your return has been pending for several months, it may be worth checking your return status on the income tax portal. Refund delays may be linked to processing Since refunds are issued only after returns are processed, taxpayers expecting refunds may experience delays if their ITR remains pending. More taxpayers revising returns The government also highlighted the impact of its Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) campaign, under which taxpayers are encouraged to review and correct their filings.

Over the past two years: 1.11 crore updated or revised returns were filed

Additional taxes of ₹6,976.5 crore were paid

Total revenue impact of the campaign reached ₹8,810.59 crore Many of these revised filings came from first-time or previously non-filing taxpayers, often after receiving communication from the tax department or becoming aware through media outreach. Why some taxpayers are contacted Under the NUDGE initiative, the tax department uses data analytics to identify potential discrepancies in returns, such as: undisclosed foreign assets or income

incorrect deduction claims (for example under Sections 80G, 80GGC or 80E)

excess exemption claims

incomplete reporting of financial information Selected taxpayers receive communications asking them to review or update their returns voluntarily.

What is the NUDGE initiative? Under the Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) campaign, communications are sent to select taxpayers to review and revise/update their ITRs already filed. The taxpayers are selected on the basis of advanced risk analysis, identifying incorrect or non-reporting of assets or income, or excess claims of deductions or exemptions in their ITRs. The select taxpayers are mainly those who have not disclosed their foreign asset holdings or income or have claimed incorrect deductions u/s 80G, 80GGC or 80E, etc. or have claimed excess exemptions. What you should do now