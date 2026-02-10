Who is a consumer: Courts focus on dominant objective to determine status

The Supreme Court has reiterated in a recent case that buying immovable property, even multiple units, does not automatically make the buyer a “commercial” investor or strip them of protection under the Consumer Protection Act. The judgment reinforces the point that companies cannot deny consumer status casually.

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, a consumer is a person who buys goods or avails services for a consideration, whether paid fully, partly, or on deferred terms. “The definition also covers users and beneficiaries, so long as such use is with the buyer’s approval. However, purchases made for resale or for a ‘commercial purpose’ are excluded. Courts have clarified that a commercial purpose means an activity directly linked to profit-making, with the focus on the dominant intention behind the transaction rather than its form,” says Vishal Gehrana, partner designate, Karanjawala & Co.