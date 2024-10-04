No lounge? How to manage your Vistara booking after AI merger from 12 Nov

With Vistara set to merge into Air India, customers with existing Vistara bookings need to take essential steps to ensure a smooth transition. Existing Vistara bookings will be transferred to Air India, but the PNR numbers will remain the same. Flight timings and routes may change after the merger. Existing baggage allowances and purchased services may be transferred to the new Air India flight, subject to certain conditions.



Customers trying to book a Vistara flight on or after 12 November 2024 are being redirected to the Air India website. However, there must be several customers who have already booked a Vistara flight for travel post the migration date. They will need to take a few simple, but essential steps to ensure that their travel plans are managed effectively and stress-free.

1. Verify Booking Details

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Following the merger, all Vistara flights scheduled post-November 12 will be operated by Air India. It is crucial to check the booking status to understand any changes that may have occurred. Customers can verify their booking on the Air India website or through the mobile app by entering their PNR number and last name. This step will keep them informed about their flight status and any schedule or aircraft adjustments. On the day of travel, customers will need to check-in at the Air India counter at the respective airports.

For bookings made through a travel agent, customers can contact the Air India Call Centre or manage their bookings through the Air India website or mobile app.

2. PNR and E-ticket Changes

All PNRs will remain the same post the migration, however, the original Vistara ticket will be replaced with a new ticket issued by Air India which will have a different e-ticket number. "Customers are advised to maintain records of both, the old as well as new ticket details, to resolve any discrepancies during travel," Vistara said in a release.

More From This Section

3. Stay Informed About Flight Operations

Post-merger, flight timings should remain consistent. However, if changes occur, the Air India customer service team will notify customers by email and SMS. . Fliers are advised to also check the flight status on the Air India website.

4. Review Baggage Allowance, Purchases and Lounge access

Flyers who had already purchased excess baggage with their Vistara booking will be transferred to the new Air India flight (for travel November 12, 2024 onwards, subject to regulatory approvals). "Passengers are advised to preserve any receipts or documentation related to excess baggage purchases, for a smoother airport experience," Vistara said in a release.

The lounge access and special/exclusive services purchased with Vistara booking may not be valid if the flight is operated by Air India (for travel November 12, 2024 onwards). However, Vistara will process the refund for these additional services, wherever applicable.

5. Rescheduling and Cancellations

If customers need to reschedule or cancel their flight, the process and fees will depend on which airline is operating the flight the respective policies will be applicable. Customers can contact the respective customer care teams for assistance.