Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PaRRVA explained: Sebi's verification tool to check performance claims

PaRRVA explained: Sebi's verification tool to check performance claims

SEBI launches PaRRVA App: Verified past returns to help investors cut through noise and make clearer choices

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The market regulator has launched a new risk and return verification agency to curb mis-selling of investment products, noting many people have adequate understanding of the securities market.
 
Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) is the country’s first to independently validate performance claims made by regulated intermediaries and unregistered finfluencers, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). It will counter exaggerated promises of returns and give retail investors a credible source of comparable performance data.
 
Sebi’s latest investor behaviour findings underline why a verification framework was necessary:
 
• Only 36 per cent of investors report having adequate understanding of the securities market.
• About 62 per cent rely on finfluencer or peer recommendations.
• Nearly 23 per cent of first-time investors are driven by the lure of quick gains.
 
Meanwhile, registered entities such as investment advisers (IAs), research analysts (RAs) and algorithmic brokers face restrictions on referring to past performance unless it is formally certified. This created an uneven field where genuine players struggled to showcase their track record, while unregulated advisers promoted unverified or inflated numbers with ease.
 

How PaRRVA App works

The system uses a two-part structure:
 
• A Sebi-registered credit rating agency (CRA) functions as the PaRRVA verification body.
• A recognised stock exchange operates the PaRRVA Data Centre (PDC).
 
Both entities jointly examine historical performance using a standardised methodology. Intermediaries cannot cherry-pick favourable time periods, and disclosures must follow uniform reporting windows. An Oversight Committee supervises the entire framework, ensuring adherence to methodology and data privacy norms.
 

How investors can use PaRRVA App

Sebi intends PaRRVA to become a simple, accessible reference point for investors evaluating regulated service providers. Once fully operational, investors will be able to:
 
• View verified past performance of IAs, RAs and eligible stockbrokers in a single, comparable format.
• Assess returns over common time frames instead of relying on selectively presented results.
• Check disclaimers and risk metrics alongside performance numbers for clearer decision-making.
 
Sebi has stated that intermediaries cannot selectively display only high-performing periods, ensuring that what investors see is a fair representation of long-term performance. As the ecosystem evolves, PaRRVA data is expected to be integrated into intermediaries’ disclosures and potentially through exchange-led interfaces.
 

What it means for the market

 
For investors, PaRRVA brings credible, audited performance data that reduces dependency on unverifiable online claims. For regulated entities, it creates a level playing field by allowing genuine performers to demonstrate their track record. For Sebi, the tool strengthens surveillance, reduces mis-selling risks, and promotes more responsible investing behaviour.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Silver up 91% in 2025, outshines equities as demand from EVs, solar soars

Flying in fog season? Air India to offer free reschedules and full refunds

Schengen rejection cost Indians ₹136 cr as outbound travel hits record 3 cr

Premium

Overseas investments via GIFT City funds: Strong rules, simpler taxes

Cash at home and the 84% tax buzz: What the new rules actually mean

Topics :SEBISebi normsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story