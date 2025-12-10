PaRRVA explained: Sebi's verification tool to check performance claims

The market regulator has launched a new risk and return verification agency to curb mis-selling of investment products, noting many people have adequate understanding of the securities market.

Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) is the country’s first to independently validate performance claims made by regulated intermediaries and unregistered finfluencers, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). It will counter exaggerated promises of returns and give retail investors a credible source of comparable performance data.

Sebi’s latest investor behaviour findings underline why a verification framework was necessary:

• Only 36 per cent of investors report having adequate understanding of the securities market.

• About 62 per cent rely on finfluencer or peer recommendations. • Nearly 23 per cent of first-time investors are driven by the lure of quick gains. Meanwhile, registered entities such as investment advisers (IAs), research analysts (RAs) and algorithmic brokers face restrictions on referring to past performance unless it is formally certified. This created an uneven field where genuine players struggled to showcase their track record, while unregulated advisers promoted unverified or inflated numbers with ease. How PaRRVA App works The system uses a two-part structure: • A Sebi-registered credit rating agency (CRA) functions as the PaRRVA verification body.

• A recognised stock exchange operates the PaRRVA Data Centre (PDC). Both entities jointly examine historical performance using a standardised methodology. Intermediaries cannot cherry-pick favourable time periods, and disclosures must follow uniform reporting windows. An Oversight Committee supervises the entire framework, ensuring adherence to methodology and data privacy norms. How investors can use PaRRVA App Sebi intends PaRRVA to become a simple, accessible reference point for investors evaluating regulated service providers. Once fully operational, investors will be able to: • View verified past performance of IAs, RAs and eligible stockbrokers in a single, comparable format. • Assess returns over common time frames instead of relying on selectively presented results.