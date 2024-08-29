Passive funds are growing: How you can benefit by investing in them

Passive funds’ asset under management (AUM) has grown to Rs 10.2 trillion while that of active funds stands at Rs 50.9 trillion, as of June 2024, according to a study named ‘Where the money flows’ by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company. Passive funds contribute 17 per cent of the industry’s total AUM .

Factors for growth

While the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accounts for a significant portion of the growth in passive AUM, contributions by individual investors have also seen a notable increase, according to experts.

Both demand and supply factors have led to the preference