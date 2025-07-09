61% of young Indians prioritise health insurance amid rising costs: Report

As healthcare costs surge across India, a growing number of young Indians are making health insurance a priority. According to a recent survey by HDFC ERGO General Insurance and NielsenIQ, 61 per cent of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to invest in health insurance as part of their financial planning.

Rising costs trigger demand

The study, conducted among 2,200 respondents in 17 tier-II and tier-III cities, highlights how escalating medical expenses are prompting younger generations to secure coverage. Nearly 37 per cent of participants cited rising treatment costs as the main reason for purchasing health insurance, while 36 per cent were attracted by wellness benefits such as health check-ups.

“Millennials and Gen Z account for over half of India’s population. Their evolving expectations are reshaping the insurance industry,” said Anuj Tyagi, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC ERGO General Insurance. “They value transparency, quick turnaround times, and hyper-personalised services.” Barriers to adoption remain Despite this growing interest, gaps persist. The survey revealed that 44 per cent of Gen Z respondents are hesitant due to lack of awareness, while 43 per cent of millennials rely on their employer’s group health insurance and feel no need for a separate plan. Preference for offline purchases Interestingly, even as India’s youth embrace technology, a significant majority still prefer offline channels for buying policies. About 60 per cent of millennials and Gen Z purchase health insurance through agents, citing trust and the need for guidance during claims as key reasons.