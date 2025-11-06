Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Paying too much for medicines? This govt app helps you check, report prices

Pharma Sahi Daam enables consumers to flag overcharging to medicine prices regulator

pharma medicine drugs
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
If you suspect that your pharmacist is overcharging you for medicines, a government app can help you find out and even report such conduct.
 
Pharma Sahi Daam app allows consumers to check the ceiling price of scheduled drugs, compare brands, and report any overpricing. The app was developed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which works under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. It draws data from the NPPA’s online database and seeks to make medicine pricing transparent by:
 
Users can search medicines by brand name or generic name to see the ceiling price fixed under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.
 
Consumers can compare prices of different brands of the same composition.
 
If a chemist charges above the ceiling price, consumers can lodge a complaint directly through the app. The NPPA investigates such complaints and can take action against violators.
 
Medicine costs form a major part of out-of-pocket health expenditure. While the government controls prices of essential drugs, consumers often do not know the rates. Retailers or hospitals may charge more, citing brand value or stock shortages.
 
Pharma Sahi Daam helps bridge this information gap by giving patients direct access to government-notified prices. It also enhances accountability in the supply chain by allowing consumers to flag irregularities.
 

How to use it

 
The app is available for Android and iOS devices. Once installed, users can:
 
  • Enter the medicine name or salt composition to check prices.
  • View details of maximum retail price and ceiling price as per NPPA data.
  • Click on ‘report a complaint’ to file a grievance with supporting details.
 
As medicine inflation continues to pinch household budgets, tools like Pharma Sahi Daam promote informed decision-making and fair pricing. For consumers, a quick check on the app before buying medicines can ensure they pay the right price, not a rupee more.

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

