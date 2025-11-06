Paying too much for medicines? This govt app helps you check, report prices

If you suspect that your pharmacist is overcharging you for medicines, a government app can help you find out and even report such conduct.

Pharma Sahi Daam app allows consumers to check the ceiling price of scheduled drugs, compare brands, and report any overpricing. The app was developed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which works under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. It draws data from the NPPA’s online database and seeks to make medicine pricing transparent by:

Users can search medicines by brand name or generic name to see the ceiling price fixed under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Consumers can compare prices of different brands of the same composition. If a chemist charges above the ceiling price, consumers can lodge a complaint directly through the app. The NPPA investigates such complaints and can take action against violators. Medicine costs form a major part of out-of-pocket health expenditure. While the government controls prices of essential drugs, consumers often do not know the rates. Retailers or hospitals may charge more, citing brand value or stock shortages. Pharma Sahi Daam helps bridge this information gap by giving patients direct access to government-notified prices. It also enhances accountability in the supply chain by allowing consumers to flag irregularities.