PE inflows in Indian realty hit record $3.9 bn in 2024: Biggest deals of Q3

Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector grew 9 per cent sequentially to touch $2.2 billion (Rs 186 billion) in the third quarter of 2024, more than double the investment volume recorded in the same period last year, according to a report by Savills India, a global real estate consulting firm. Additionally, the year to date (January-September 2024) inflows at $3.9 billion (Rs 329 billion) have exceeded the investment quantum registered in the entire year 2023.

Source: Savills India Research

Industrial & Logistics Sector Leads

The quarterly data indicates that industrial and logistics segment took the lead, with $1.7 billion (Rs 144 billion) capturing 77% of the total investment volume. This could be attributed to rising opportunities in the segment due to growing demand from e-commerce players and government’s push towards establishing India as a manufacturing hub.