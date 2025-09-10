Pending motor challans? Lok Adalat offers up to 75% relief this weekend

Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will get a chance to settle pending traffic challans at a steep discount during the upcoming National Lok Adalat on Saturday, September 13. Authorities have announced waivers of up to 75 per cent on penalties, giving vehicle owners a window to clear dues at reduced rates.

What is the National Lok Adalat?

Lok Adalats are special forums organised by the Legal Services Authorities across states to encourage amicable settlement of disputes without prolonged litigation. They cover civil matters such as money recovery, property disputes, loan-related cases and certain compoundable criminal cases, in addition to traffic challans.

For the September 13 sitting, courts in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other districts will hold sessions from 10 am to 4 pm. In Delhi, hearings will take place at the High Court, all district courts, consumer forums, debt recovery tribunals and permanent Lok Adalats. What makes it important for motorists? For many vehicle owners, accumulated challans often running into thousands of rupees, remain unpaid either due to high penalty amounts or lack of awareness about settlement opportunities. The Lok Adalat offers: Discounted settlement: Up to 75 per cent waiver on traffic fines. One-time resolution: All pending challans can be cleared in a single sitting.

Finality: The order passed is binding, with no further appeals allowed. This means once a challan is resolved through the Lok Adalat, it cannot be reopened, ensuring closure for both the traffic police and the motorist. How to participate Vehicle owners need to check pending challans on their respective state traffic police portals. On the day of the Lok Adalat, they can approach the designated courts or Lok Adalat benches, present the case and settle dues at the revised rates. Legal experts highlight that this is not only an opportunity to reduce liabilities but also to ensure a clean record.