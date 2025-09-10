Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Pending motor challans? Lok Adalat offers up to 75% relief this weekend

Pending motor challans? Lok Adalat offers up to 75% relief this weekend

National Lok Adalat offers steep relief on traffic fines. Drivers in major cities can settle dues at reduced rates and close cases for good

A traffic police during full-dress rehearsal for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Sunday
A traffic police during full-dress rehearsal for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, on Sunday
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Sep 10 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will get a chance to settle pending traffic challans at a steep discount during the upcoming National Lok Adalat on Saturday, September 13. Authorities have announced waivers of up to 75 per cent on penalties, giving vehicle owners a window to clear dues at reduced rates.
 

What is the National Lok Adalat?

 
Lok Adalats are special forums organised by the Legal Services Authorities across states to encourage amicable settlement of disputes without prolonged litigation. They cover civil matters such as money recovery, property disputes, loan-related cases and certain compoundable criminal cases, in addition to traffic challans.
 
For the September 13 sitting, courts in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other districts will hold sessions from 10 am to 4 pm. In Delhi, hearings will take place at the High Court, all district courts, consumer forums, debt recovery tribunals and permanent Lok Adalats.
 

What makes it important for motorists?

For many vehicle owners, accumulated challans often running into thousands of rupees, remain unpaid either due to high penalty amounts or lack of awareness about settlement opportunities.
 

The Lok Adalat offers:

 
Discounted settlement: Up to 75 per cent waiver on traffic fines.
 
One-time resolution: All pending challans can be cleared in a single sitting.
 
Finality: The order passed is binding, with no further appeals allowed.
 
This means once a challan is resolved through the Lok Adalat, it cannot be reopened, ensuring closure for both the traffic police and the motorist.
 

How to participate

Vehicle owners need to check pending challans on their respective state traffic police portals. On the day of the Lok Adalat, they can approach the designated courts or Lok Adalat benches, present the case and settle dues at the revised rates.
 
Legal experts highlight that this is not only an opportunity to reduce liabilities but also to ensure a clean record.
 
“Clearing traffic challans through Lok Adalat prevents accumulation of penalties and avoids complications in cases such as vehicle resale or insurance claims,” said a Delhi-based lawyer.
 

Why this matters

For many urban households, traffic fines, particularly multiple unpaid ones, can unexpectedly strain budgets. A waiver of 50-75 per cent translates into meaningful savings, apart from avoiding the risk of vehicles being seized for non-payment.
 
With cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru participating, the National Lok Adalat offers a practical route for citizens to put their traffic liabilities behind them and start afresh. 

Sep 10 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

