No GST from today: Health and life insurance premiums get cheaper early

Indian households planning to get health or life insurance will no longer have to wait till September 22 for the official rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut on policies from 18 per cent to zero per cent, as insurers and online brokers have already begun offering plans without GST.

This means customers can buy their cover today, with the policy kicking in from September 22, at the revised, lower premium.

How it works

-Policies purchased now are issued on September 22

-No GST is charged at the time of buying

-The final payable amount is simply the base premium

Industry moves ahead of schedule Insurance companies and distributors have moved quickly to make the reform effective for customers. Anand Roy, managing director and chief executive officer of Star Health and Allied Insurance, said, “The GST exemption on health insurance premiums is a landmark reform that will make protection more affordable. Starting now, customers can buy policies without paying GST, with coverage beginning from September 22. Health insurance is a necessity, not an optional expense.” Policybazaar is also offering GST-free purchases upfront. Sarbvir Singh, joint group chief executive officer, PB Fintech, noted, “While the new GST regime officially goes live on September 22, the industry has worked to make 0 per cent GST feasible immediately. Families should not delay protection, they can buy today and benefit fully from the government’s reform.”