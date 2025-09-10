Pune leads India's urban boom, expands 332% in 30 yrs, Delhi tops in size

Pune has emerged as India’s fastest-growing urban centre, recording a 332% expansion in its built-up footprint over the past three decades. According to a new report by real estate platform Square Yards, titled “Cities in Motion – Tracing 30 Years of Urban Expansion in Key Indian Cities”, Pune’s urban area grew from just 86 sq. km. in 1995 to 373 sq. km. in 2025 — a net addition of 287 sq. km. This significant growth is attributed to the city's successful transition from a manufacturing base to a global hub for the IT and start-up sectors.

The study, which tracked the top-eight Indian cities using satellite data and geospatial tools, highlights how India’s cumulative urban footprint has doubled since 1995, with 2,136 sq. km. of new built-up area added. Today, these cities together cover 4,308 sq. km. of urban land, reshaping skylines and development patterns across the country.

Delhi NCR Adds the Most Land While Pune led in terms of percentage growth, Delhi NCR added the largest quantum of urban area, expanding by 400 sq. km. to reach a total footprint of 967 sq. km. This reflects the region’s emergence as a polycentric hub, supported by industrial corridors, expressways, and metro connectivity across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Other Key Findings Bengaluru grew its footprint by 186%, adding 324 sq. km. — fuelled by the tech boom and metro expansion. Chennai saw 137% growth, driven by IT, auto, and medical sectors. Hyderabad added 252 sq. km., nearly doubling its urban size with government-backed IT and pharma growth.

Ahmedabad expanded by 102%, powered by GIFT City and a diversified economy. Kolkata added 283 sq. km. (87%), supported by IT parks, planned townships, and infrastructure upgrades. Mumbai MMR, despite being the country’s most populous region, recorded the lowest growth at 43% due to its vertical development model and space constraints. Urban built-up expansion is not just about real estate; it is a barometer of economic diversification, infrastructure capacity, and housing demand. With Pune’s IT and start-up ecosystem leading its transformation, and NCR’s vast footprint reshaping connectivity, India’s growth story is now increasingly written in its cities’ skylines.