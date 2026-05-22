Personal loan vs overdraft: Which credit option makes more financial sense?

A personal loan offers certainty and an overdraft facility gives flexibility. The choice between the two depends on interest rates, what you need the money for and how long you will take to repay it.

With banks and fintechs pushing pre-approved credit offers, borrowers are now comparing overdraft (OD) facilities with standard personal loans before borrowing. While both provide quick access to funds, the structure and cost of these products differ sharply.

How an overdraft works

An overdraft is a revolving line of credit linked to a savings or current account. Banks allow customers to withdraw more money than the balance available in the account, up to a pre-approved limit.

Unlike a personal loan, the bank does not transfer a lump-sum amount up front. Borrowers can dip into the limit whenever required and repay it partially or fully at their convenience. Interest is charged only on the amount actually used and generally on a daily reducing balance basis. This makes overdrafts useful for temporary cash-flow mismatches or emergency liquidity needs. Banks typically offer overdraft facilities to salary account holders, businesses and customers with strong banking relationships. The approved limit is often linked to income levels, account balance patterns or existing fixed deposits. Personal loans offer structure and certainty In a personal loan, a fixed amount is credited directly into the borrower’s bank account. The borrower repays the loan through fixed equated monthly instalments (EMIs) over a pre-decided tenure.

As personal loans are unsecured, no collateral is required in most cases. However, lenders assess income, repayment history and credit score before approval. Interest on personal loans is charged on the full sanctioned amount from day one, irrespective of how much of the money is actually used. Financial planners say this makes personal loans more suitable for planned expenses where the amount required is already known. Interest cost can change the equation One of the biggest misconceptions among borrowers is that overdrafts are always cheaper because interest applies only on the utilised amount. In reality, overdraft facilities often carry higher interest rates than personal loans. Market data from banks and lending platforms shows overdraft rates can range between 18 per cent and 24 per cent annually or even higher in some cases, while personal loans for borrowers with strong credit record are often available at relatively lower rates.

The effective cost of an overdraft can rise sharply if the borrower remains overdrawn for long periods or repeatedly rolls over the outstanding amount. Personal loans, meanwhile, offer more predictable repayment schedules and fixed monthly outflows, helping borrowers budget better. When does an overdraft make sense? An overdraft is usually more suitable when: The requirement is short-term or uncertain

Funds may be needed in parts rather than in one go

The borrower expects to repay quickly

There are irregular income flows or temporary liquidity gaps

The amount required is relatively small For instance, a self-employed professional waiting for client payments or a salaried individual facing a temporary month-end cash crunch may benefit more from an OD facility.

Since borrowers can withdraw and repay multiple times within the approved limit, the facility offers flexibility that standard loans do not. When a personal loan may be better A personal loan is generally more appropriate when: The expense is planned and substantial

The borrower needs the full amount upfront

Repayment will happen over several years

Stable EMIs are preferred for budgeting

A lower borrowing cost is a priority Typical use cases include weddings, medical treatment, higher education, travel or home improvement. Borrowers with strong credit profiles and CIBIL scores above 700 usually get better personal loan rates and higher sanctioned amounts.

Hidden risks borrowers should watch for Financial advisers warn that overdraft facilities can encourage over-borrowing because repayments are flexible and there is no fixed EMI discipline. Many borrowers also underestimate the impact of continuously using the overdraft limit for months. What begins as short-term borrowing can eventually turn into expensive rolling debt. Personal loans, on the other hand, impose stricter repayment discipline through monthly EMIs. Missing EMIs, however, can hurt credit scores and attract penal charges. Borrowers should also compare: Processing fees

Renewal charges in overdrafts

Foreclosure or prepayment costs

Penal interest clauses

Whether rates are fixed or floating Banks are required to disclose these charges transparently under regulatory fair-practice norms.