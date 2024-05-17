Planning destination wedding? Abu Dhabi to offer visa support to Indians

Are you planning a destination wedding in the UAE? Abu Dhabi has a new offer for Indian couples. In a bid to establish Abu Dhabi as a premier wedding destination, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) has announced an initiative to provide visa support for Indian nationals hosting their weddings in the Emirate. This was revealed during the Arabian Travel Market 2024, with the new initiative starting in May 2024.

This move is part of Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors by 2030.

Why focus on India?

India is one of the largest markets for destination weddings globally. Recognising this, ADCEB’s Destination Wedding segment is focusing on extending visa support to Indian weddings, covering visa costs. This initiative aims to position Abu Dhabi as a world-leading destination for weddings and various celebrations. The city offers a mix of cultural and entertainment attractions, making it an appealing choice for international visitors.

Economic impact

Weddings are a significant revenue stream for the hospitality sector. They drive venue and hotel room occupancy, and boost industries such as wedding planning, photography, catering, and personal services. By attracting more destination weddings, Abu Dhabi hopes to increase its GDP contribution to AED90bn ($24.5 bn) as per the 2030 strategy.

Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau's role

The ADCEB is crucial in organising business events and destination weddings in Abu Dhabi. They bring together experts and stakeholders to secure convention business and develop strategies to promote Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for business tourism and celebrations.

The Indian extravagance and popular destinations

Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, and destination weddings are the epitome of this extravagance. India has over 790,000 high-net-worth individuals, including 161 billionaires, who often seek lavish locations for their celebrations. The flourishing economy and celebrity endorsements have only heightened these aspirations.

High-profile Indian families often charter flights, rent gondolas in Venice, hire Michelin-starred chefs in Rome, and even close famous casinos in Monte Carlo for their weddings. According to Harper's BAZAAR, in 2022, popular destinations included Paris, Istanbul, Tuscany, and the Amalfi Coast. In 2023, Rome, Lake Como, Cancun, and Budapest were on the list. Abu Dhabi's new visa support initiative could soon make it a preferred destination for these opulent weddings.