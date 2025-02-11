Portugal Golden Visa: No more delays as digital system takes over

Portugal is moving to speed up processing times for golden visa applications after years of delays left thousands of investors waiting. The country’s Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) has announced plans to shift applications to a digital system, replacing its paper-based process, news agency Bloomberg, which has access to a copy of the announcement, reported.

Thousands of applications in backlog

Between 45,000 and 50,000 applications are currently awaiting review, according to AIMA data. The new digital system will allow applicants to migrate their cases online. This will help clear the backlog that has frustrated investors and led to legal action against the agency.

Under the new system, biometric appointments—where applicants provide fingerprints and other personal data—will be scheduled automatically between 30 and 90 days after submission. AIMA will also begin accepting documents in English, Spanish, and French without requiring translation.

The key difference between the previous process and the new digital system for Portugal’s golden visa applications lies in how applications are handled and scheduled.

Previous process (paper-based)

— Applications were submitted physically, leading to long processing times.

— Scheduling biometric appointments (fingerprinting, photo collection) was manual, often taking years.

— All documents had to be translated into Portuguese, adding another step for applicants.

— Many applicants were stuck in a backlog of 45,000-50,000 cases, waiting far beyond the 90-day legal limit for a decision.

New process (digital system)

— Applications move online, eliminating the need for physical paperwork.

— Biometric appointments will now be scheduled automatically within 30 to 90 days after online submission.

— Documents will now be accepted in English, Spanish, and French, reducing the need for translation.

— This will help clear the backlog faster and provide a more predictable timeline

Legal action over delays

Some applicants have been waiting more than three years for a decision, well beyond the legal limit of 90 days. Many have turned to the courts to push AIMA to act faster.

“About half of my clients have filed lawsuits against the Portuguese government to force a decision on their residency applications,” Bettino Zanini, an immigration lawyer at Lisbon-based FiO Legal told Bloomberg.

A rise in applications after the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with global events such as the war in Ukraine, has contributed to the delays. Since 2018, Portugal’s foreign population has more than doubled, reaching a record one million people—about 10% of the total population.

What is Portugal’s golden visa?

The golden visa, officially called the residence permit for investment activity (ARI), was introduced in 2012 to attract foreign investment. Since then, it has generated over €7.5 billion in investments.

Non-EU citizens can apply by investing in Portugal. The programme does not require applicants to live full-time in the country, only to spend around seven days per year there.

While Portugal scrapped real estate-based golden visas in 2023, other investment options remain available, including:

€250,000 (Rs 2.25 cr) – Support for cultural and artistic projects

€400,000 (Rs 3.58 cr) – Real estate investment in low-density areas

€500,000 (Rs 4.51 cr) – Investment in eligible venture capital or private equity funds

€800,000 (Rs 7.16 cr) – Capital transfer through bank deposits, bonds, or shares

Most popular investment routes

Traditionally, real estate was the most popular option, but investors are now looking at business and capital investments.

“Venture capital funds, especially those in Portugal’s hospitality sector, are seeing growing interest,” Varun Singh, managing director of XIPHIAS Immigration told Business Standard. “These funds are spread across multiple projects, and investors receive returns based on performance.”

Are Indians interested in the Portugal Golden Visa? “Portugal has emerged as a top destination for Indian investors seeking global mobility and long-term residency benefits. The country offers a stable political environment, tax-friendly policies, and a clear pathway to citizenship after five years. Given the increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to expand their global footprint, Portugal’s golden visa remains a highly sought-after programme,” said Singh. The programme underwent major changes in October 2023, with real estate investment no longer qualifying. However, applications submitted before the rule change are still being processed.

“At XIPHIAS Immigration, we have seen a growing number of Indian applicants showing interest in Portugal’s golden visa, particularly for its family-friendly policies, business opportunities, and access to world-class education,” he added.

How to apply

The golden visa process involves several steps:

1. Choose an investment option

2. Gather required documents, certified and translated into Portuguese

3. Obtain a tax number (NIF) and open a Portuguese bank account

4. Transfer the required funds to complete the investment

5. Submit the application via Portugal’s immigration and borders service (SEF)

6. Schedule a biometric appointment once the application is approved

7. Pay the residency permit fee of €5,325 per person and receive the permit, valid for two years

Applicants can renew their permits after two years, with the option to apply for permanent residency or citizenship after five years.

Processing time and demand

The entire application process takes around 18 months, depending on background checks and paperwork.

“The golden visa allows residency in Portugal and free movement across the Schengen Area,” said Singh. “It remains a popular choice for business professionals and families looking for European access.”

In 2023, the programme generated €493 million from January to August, up 24% from the same period in 2022.

Other golden visa options

Several European countries offer similar residency-by-investment programmes. Spain is set to end its golden visa in April, but Greece, New Zealand and Italy still have theirs in place.

Outside Europe, Dubai’s golden visa is attracting investors due to its flexible business opportunities. Unlike Portugal’s scheme, it does not require real estate investment.