Interim Budget 2024-25: Conservative, consistent and inclusive

Budget FY25 is prudent, growth-oriented and represents the confidence that our economy is healthy and growing. It continues to build on the strong foundation and sustains the past initiatives. The gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25 is estimated at Rs 327.7 trillion ($4 trillion) against Rs 296.6 trillion ($3.6 trillion) for FY24. I am happy to note that we will enter the $4 trillion club next year.

Secondly, the numbers assumed in the Budget are conservative and chances are high that the government will do better. The growth in tax revenues for FY25 is estimated at only 11.5 per cent, assuming