Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Interim Budget 2024-25: Conservative, consistent and inclusive

The numbers assumed in the Budget are conservative and chances are high that the government will do better

Economic growth
Premium

V Vaidyanathan
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Budget FY25 is prudent, growth-oriented and represents the confidence that our economy is healthy and growing. It continues to build on the strong foundation and sustains the past initiatives. The gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25 is estimated at Rs 327.7 trillion ($4 trillion) against Rs 296.6 trillion ($3.6 trillion) for FY24. I am happy to note that we will enter the $4 trillion club next year.

Secondly, the numbers assumed in the Budget are conservative and chances are high that the government will do better. The growth in tax revenues for FY25 is estimated at only 11.5 per cent, assuming
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Interim Budget: Govt remains steady in its course and its objectives

A Budget for extracting outcomes from outlays given to Indian Railways

Interim Budget 2024-2025: From Amrit Kaal to Kartavya Kaal

Budget reinforces the vision of a confident, consistent and credible India

Budget: India's economic future not only bright but in capable hands

Topics : BS Opinion Union budgets Gross domestic product IDFC First Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon