Priyanka Chopra's family rents out Pune property, to get Rs 1.5 cr in 5 yrs

Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra, and Siddharth Chopra, her brother, have recently given on rent a property located in Koregaon Park, Pune, for a monthly rental value of Rs 2.25 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in February 2025.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property given on rent by Madhu and Siddharth Chopra measures 4,800 sq. ft. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 39,000 and registration charges of Rs 1,000. The registration document specifies a security deposit of Rs 13.5 lakh, with a lock-in period of 36 months for the lease.

The lease agreement specifies an annual rent escalation of 5%, with the monthly rent starting at Rs 2.25 lakh and being Rs 2.73 lakh in the fifth year. Over the five-year lease term, the total rental income is expected to amount to Rs 1.49 crore.

Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents, the same property was purchased by the Chopras in August 2017 for Rs 5.6 crore. Given this, the annual rental yield in the first year will be at 4.8%, and by the fifth year, it is projected to increase to 5.86%.

Koregaon Park is one of Pune’s most upscale and sought-after localities, known for its lush greenery, elite residential enclaves, and thriving café culture. The area features a mix of heritage bungalows, modern apartments, and commercial outlets. Its proximity to key business districts like Kalyani Nagar and the Pune Airport makes it a prominent location for both residential and commercial use.

In March 2025, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sold multiple luxury apartments in the Oberoi Sky Garden, located in the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, Mumbai. The total transaction value of these properties stands at Rs 16.7 crore, according to property documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a data driven home buying platform. According to Square Yards' Data Intelligence, 136 residential sale transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 125 crore were registered with IGR in Koregaon Park, between December 2023 and December 2024. The average property price in the locality stood at Rs. 17,250 per sq. ft as of December 2024.

In 2023, she sold two penthouses located in the Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara, Andheri, Mumbai. The first penthouse located on the higher floor, measuring around 860 sq ft, was sold for Rs 2.25 crore, while the second penthouse, measuring 1,432 sq ft, was sold for Rs 3.75 crore, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The two penthouses were registered on October 23 and 25 2023, respectively.

Priyanka Chopra is a globally acclaimed Indian actress, producer, and former Miss World 2000. She has received numerous accolades for her work in film and television, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards for performances in movies like Fashion, Barfi! and Bajirao Mastani.