RBI cuts repo rate to 6%: How much cheaper your car loan may now get

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered its key repo rate on Wednesday for a second consecutive time and changed its monetary policy stance to accommodative from neutral, signalling its intention to support growth amid risks from US tariffs.

Repo rate being reduced to 6 per cent is expected to benefit borrowers of car and two-wheeler loans, which are part of the retail loan segment. If banks fully pass on the rate cut, such loan customers could see a decrease of 25 basis points (0.25 per cent) in their interest rates.

“The RBI’s latest move to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent can make car loans more affordable. As banks and lenders borrow at lower costs from the RBI, they may reduce lending rates for consumers. This could lead to lower interest rates on new car loans, reducing monthly EMIs [equated monthly installment] and overall interest burden for borrowers,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar.com.

"Existing car loans linked to external benchmarks like the repo rate may also see a reduction in rates. However, the extent of benefit depends on how quickly and how much banks pass on the rate cut to customers. Overall, this move aims to boost consumer spending, including auto purchases, amid economic uncertainties," he said.

Use a car loan calculator to find out how much your EMI would reduce if you took a loan of Rs 10 lakh for 5 years and interest rates went down.

Current loan rate

Loan amount: Rs 10 lakh

Loan tenure: 5 years

Interest rate: 8.95 per cent per annum

EMI: Rs 20,734

Total interest over the tenure: Rs 2,44,046

Total loan payment: Rs 12,44,046

Potential EMI after rate cut

Loan amount: Rs 10 lakh

Loan tenure: 5 years

Interest rate: 8.70 per cent per annum (after a 0.25 per cent rate cut)

EMI: Rs 20,613

Total interest over the tenure: Rs 2,36,784

Total Payment: Rs 12,36,784

(Note: This calculation is based on the SBI Securities car loan EMI calculator.)

How much do you save on EMI and interest?

The car loan EMI calculation shows that a 0.25 per cent cut in the interest rate would reduce your EMI by Rs 121. If your car loan interest rate remains steady for the next 5 years, you’ll end up paying Rs 7,262 less in total interest.

Borrowers with floating interest rate car loans will benefit more