RBI launches verified WhatsApp channel to spread financial awareness

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a WhatsApp channel that will provide financial information and updates to people, especially those in remote and underserved regions of the country.

The channel marks an expansion of the regulator’s public awareness campaign titled ‘RBI Kehta Hai’ (RBI Says), which has been actively disseminating key messages about safe banking practices, consumer rights, and responsible financial behavior through multiple channels, including SMS, TV ads, digital media, and print.

The verified WhatsApp account will serve as an additional channel through which the RBI can share timely and relevant information directly with users in a simple, secure, and convenient manner.

ALSO READ | Upcoming Aadhaar app to replace need for physical card and photocopies

Also Read

Announcing the launch, the RBI stated, “Through the verified ‘Reserve Bank of India’ account on WhatsApp, we aim to make important financial information more accessible to everyone, regardless of their geographical location. This initiative will ensure that vital information reaches people in a simple, direct, and effective manner, strengthening trust and resilience in our digital financial ecosystem.”

The WhatsApp channel will deliver messages related to safe digital transactions, fraud prevention, banking rights, and policy updates. It is also expected to be a useful tool in debunking financial myths and misinformation that often circulate on social media, helping consumers make informed decisions.

How to join RBI WhatsApp channel?

To subscribe to the RBI’s verified WhatsApp account, users can simply scan the QR code provided on the RBI website or in official announcements. Upon scanning, they will be directed to the RBI’s channel where they can opt to receive regular updates.

Once subscribed, users will receive verified alerts and updates straight from the RBI, ensuring authenticity and credibility of the information they receive.