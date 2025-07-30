Have money abroad? IT dept's new guide spells out what & how to report

To help taxpayers correctly report overseas income and assets, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released a detailed guide explaining how to fill the foreign assets (FA), foreign source income (FSI), and tax relief (TR) schedules in the income tax return (ITR).

These steps align with international obligations under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and the US-led foreign account tax compliance act (FATCA), aimed at curbing offshore tax evasion.

Why CRS and FATCA matter

CRS, developed by the OECD, and FATCA, enacted by the United States, are global frameworks that require financial institutions across countries to share details of foreign financial accounts with respective tax authorities. India receives such data annually, covering account balances, interest income, and more, which helps the Income Tax department detect unreported foreign assets or income held by resident taxpayers.

What needs to be reported Indian residents must declare: All foreign financial accounts and assets (under Schedule FA)

Income from any foreign source (under Schedule FSI)

Tax relief for taxes paid overseas (under Schedule TR and Form 67)

Failure to do so can trigger steep penalties under the Black Money Act, 2015. How to file: A quick overview Schedule FSI-reporting foreign income -Mention income from outside India under the correct head (e.g., salary, capital gains). -Use ISD codes for countries and provide TIN or passport details. -Claim tax relief under the applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) article.

-Ensure you also file Form 67 to claim credit. Schedule TR- tax relief claimed -Summarise tax paid overseas (as reported in FSI) country-wise. -Mention tax relief claimed under Sections 90, 90A or 91. Schedule FA-foreign assets disclosure Report all foreign assets held during the calendar year ending 31 December 2024, including: -Depository, custodian and insurance accounts -Foreign equities, immovable properties, trusts, and other capital assets -Signing authority in any foreign account Convert all amounts into Indian currency using SBI’s telegraphic transfer buying rate as on the relevant date. Why this matters Transparent and accurate foreign asset disclosure: