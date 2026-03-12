Recovery over raves: How fitness is reshaping weekend spending

In Mumbai, 32-year-old marketing professional Rohan Shah begins his Saturday with a cycling loop along Bandra Bandstand, followed by a strength session at a boutique fitness studio. Brunch usually follows at a health-focused café serving protein bowls, kombucha and sourdough plates.

“Earlier our weekend plans revolved around where we were going to party,” he says. “Now the group chat is about which workout we’re doing and where we’re having brunch afterwards.”

In Bengaluru, tech consultant Shruti Rao, 29, starts her Saturdays with a Pilates class in Indiranagar before heading with friends to cafés offering smoothie bowls and cold brews. “Fitness has become the new social activity,” she says. “Instead of meeting friends over drinks, we meet for workouts or recovery sessions.”

For decades, urban leisure followed a familiar template: crowded dance floors, loud music and generous pours at the bar. Weekends were an escape valve from the workweek, often measured by how late the night stretched. That pattern is now shifting as wellness increasingly moves from occasional indulgence to an integrated lifestyle practice.

Across India’s major cities, the post-workout café is quietly replacing the late-night bar as the primary weekend meeting point.

“The difference is how you feel on Sunday,” he says. “Earlier the weekend left you exhausted. Now it leaves you reset.”

Far away in Gurugram, too, finance professional Arjun Khanna, 34, spends weekends alternating between run clubs on Golf Course Road and functional training sessions at boutique studios.

“There is definitely a noticeable move away from traditional nightlife toward more restorative social experiences,” he says. “Younger urban audiences as well as established professionals are prioritising health, balance and meaningful connection.”

Kilachand notes that wellness is no longer confined to occasional retreats but is becoming a routine social activity.

“While destination spas in places like Kerala or the Himalayas continue to hold value, urban consumers today are looking for wellness experiences that fit into their everyday lives.”

“Over the past few years, we have seen a clear shift in how people approach wellness,” says Aditya Kilachand, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Avās Wellness, a luxury wellness lifestyle firm in Alibaug, a sleepy town-turned-tony enclave across the Arabian Sea to the south of Mumbai.

“We are seeing people choose to spend their birthdays at wellness centres,” she says. “Instead of a party at a bar or restaurant, groups come together for a shared experience such as a sound bath session, aerial yoga or Pilates class followed by a healthy meal.”

The shift is visible even in how people celebrate milestones. Jayati Sehgal, founder of Delhi-based Zaazen Wellness, says birthdays and pre-wedding gatherings are increasingly taking on a wellness format.

Wellness gatherings today range from breathwork circles and sound healing sessions to curated community dinners focused on conscious living. A growing segment of urban Indians is rewriting weekend spending habits, directing discretionary income toward fitness studios, wellness cafés, recovery therapies and preventive health routines.

Movement in groups is also emerging as a social ritual. Dance-based fitness forms, once considered niche hobbies, are steadily entering mainstream urban culture.

“Increasingly, people want their celebrations to leave them feeling good rather than drained,” Sehgal says.

Typically, groups of 10–15 people spend between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in all for such events, which include one wellness experience and a curated healthy spread. Menus often feature matcha drinks, avocado toast, smoothie bowls and lighter options such as tacos.

Bridal showers have not been left behind: many are evolving into wellness gatherings featuring facials, foot massages and relaxation therapies for gaggles of young women.

Bengaluru-based Minoti Ramachandra, a salsa and bachata instructor and founder of Motley Dance Company, says social dancing has evolved into a lifestyle for many urban Indians.

“Social dancing — salsa, bachata, kizomba — has become part of everyday life for many of us,” she says. “People come for the dance, but they stay for the community. Friendships form and the dance floor becomes a place of joy and connection.”

While India’s social dance scene has grown gradually since the early 2000s, Ramachandra believes the shift accelerated after the pandemic.