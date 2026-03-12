Recovery over raves: How fitness is reshaping weekend spending

Studios across cities now offer a wide mix of formats — from Hatha and Yin Yoga focused on breath and mindfulness to Mat Pilates and functional training for strength and stability. Faster-paced options such as Vinyasa yoga, spinning, Tabata, cardio kickboxing and dance workouts like Zumba and Bollywood fitness are also drawing crowds.
The appeal lies not only in exercise but in shared movement — structured classes that combine community, energy and recovery.
What does the new wellness spending basket look like?
The shift is also visible in the emerging wellness spending basket among urban professionals. Monthly outlays now routinely include boutique gym memberships costing Rs 3,000–Rs 10,000. Pilates and yoga studios go for Rs 8,000–Rs 15,000, while cold-pressed juice subscriptions range between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000.