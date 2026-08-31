Redeveloping your housing society? 5 checks before choosing a builder

The biggest mistake a housing society can make before redevelopment is treating it as merely a construction project.

Whether residents appoint a builder or opt for self-redevelopment, the decision can affect their homes, finances and legal rights for years.

In Mumbai and other land-scarce cities, redevelopment can unlock additional residential or commercial space while allowing residents of ageing buildings to move into newer homes.

But promises of larger flats, corpus payments or a share of saleable space need to be weighed against funding requirements, delays, approvals and legal risks.

Five checks before choosing the redevelopment route

1. Establish clear title and development rights

The first step is to establish who owns the land and whether the society has the legal right to undertake redevelopment.

Richa Mehta, partner, Gandhi Law Associates, said societies should carry out legal, financial, technical and regulatory due diligence before appointing a developer. This should include checking the developer's financial capacity, corporate structure, track record, litigation history, statutory approvals and compliance record. Where applicable, societies should also verify the project's registration under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, or RERA Shravanth Shanker, managing partner, B Shanker Advocates LLP, said societies should independently verify title, conveyance, encumbrances, sanctioned plans, development rights and permissible floor space index (FSI) or transferable development rights (TDR). Any dispute, mortgage, restriction on the land or gap in the title chain should be identified before members commit to the project.

2. Work out the project's actual potential A society should not select a builder merely because it promises the largest increase in carpet area or the highest corpus. An independent technical and financial feasibility report should establish the permissible FSI/TDR, rehabilitation requirements, saleable area, construction cost and likely project economics. Anil Harish, managing partner, D.M. Harish & Co. LLP, said societies considering self-redevelopment must first determine the additional FSI available and the premium payable for it. They must also assess construction costs, funding requirements and how any loan will be repaid. This is particularly important in self-redevelopment, where the society takes responsibility for arranging finance and managing the project.

3. If hiring a builder, scrutinise the developer Under the conventional builder-led model, the developer generally finances construction and receives rights over the sale component in return. This can reduce the society's immediate financial burden, but residents become dependent on the developer's ability to execute the project. The society should examine the developer's completed and ongoing projects, financial strength, pending litigation, regulatory record, construction capabilities and delivery history. Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co, said legal due diligence must establish that a developer has not only the authority to develop the property but also the capacity to complete the project. He referred to the Supreme Court's 2025 judgment in A.A. Estates Private Limited vs. Kher Nagar Sukhsadan Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. in highlighting the importance of protecting development rights and rehabilitation interests.

4. Put every important promise in the agreement The redevelopment agreement should not leave critical terms to verbal assurances. It should clearly cover: • Permanent carpet area for existing members • Transit accommodation or monthly rent • Shifting expenses • Construction and possession timelines • Delay compensation • Bank guarantees or other performance security • Construction specifications and approvals • Sale component • Default and termination provisions • Dispute-resolution mechanisms "The redevelopment agreement should therefore function as a comprehensive risk-allocation document," Shanker said, rather than simply recording the developer's construction obligations.

Anadi Mishra, advocate, Delhi High Court, said societies should settle title, encumbrances, development potential, member entitlements, timelines, transit rent, approvals, performance security, delay consequences and termination rights before members surrender possession. 5. Self-redevelopment means taking on more responsibility Self-redevelopment can allow members to retain greater control and potentially a larger share of the project's economic benefit. But the society also assumes responsibilities that would otherwise fall on the developer. The society may need to arrange finance, appoint an architect, engineer, contractor and project management consultant, obtain statutory approvals, comply with RERA and supervise construction and sale of additional flats. Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said self-redevelopment offers greater control, autonomy and transparency but also requires member unity, management expertise and the ability to handle construction-cost fluctuations. She said some societies are therefore considering hybrid models in which professional consultants manage construction, approvals and marketing while the society retains the title and economic interest.

A self-redevelopment project should also have transparent financial controls, a dedicated project account and clearly documented funding arrangements. Member consensus is critical Redevelopment can become contentious when members disagree over the developer, their entitlements, funding or the project's terms. Aradhana Bhansali, senior partner at Rajani Associates, said self-redevelopment can be attractive, particularly for smaller societies with financially capable members, but it should follow an independent feasibility assessment and properly recorded member consent. She also pointed to the Maharashtra government's framework for self-redevelopment, including institutional finance through the Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank for eligible projects and a proposed single-window mechanism for permissions. The choice between builder-led and self-redevelopment is ultimately about who takes the risk, who retains control and who receives the economic benefit.