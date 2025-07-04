The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred bank and non-bank lenders from levying pre-payment charges on floating rate loans availed of by individual borrowers. The new rules, effective January 1 next year, will make it easier for individuals to repay loans early or switch lenders without penalty.

Relief for individual borrowers

Commercial and cooperative banks among regulated entities (REs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) cannot impose pre-payment charges on floating rate loans for non-business purposes, said the RBI in a notification.

“This step ensures that borrowers are not locked into unfavourable loan agreements and can make choices that best suit their financial interests,” said Veena Srivastava, chief general manager, RBI, in the circular.

It means home, car and personal loan customers with floating interest rates can close their loans earlier without worrying about additional costs. Key gains for borrowers -RBI’s direction applies to floating rate loans for individuals taken for non-business purposes. -Borrowers can prepay partially or fully without a minimum lock-in period. -Switching to another lender for better rates is now cost-free. ALSO READ: FD interest rates up to 9.10%: 15 banks offer 7.80% or more to seniors -Lenders must clearly disclose any applicable charges in loan agreements; no hidden fees allowed. Easier loan transfers The notification will help borrowers seeking to switch lenders to take advantage of lower interest rates. Previously, pre-payment penalties often deterred customers from transferring their loans.

How this helps you pay off loans early By eliminating pre-payment penalties, borrowers can: -Make lump-sum payments when they have surplus funds. -Reduce overall interest costs and clear debt faster. -Shift to lenders offering competitive rates without incurring costs. This move is particularly beneficial in a rising interest rate environment where refinancing options can help ease repayment burdens. A Rs 50 lakh home loan example Consider this: if you have a Rs 50 lakh home loan at 9 per cent floating interest and you get a bonus or windfall of Rs 5 lakh, you can now use that amount to prepay your loan without worrying about a penalty. This partial prepayment can cut years off your loan tenure and save you lakhs in interest costs.

ALSO READ: Fixed deposit rates at 8.5%: What you could earn on your July investment If you have a Rs 50 lakh home loan at 9 per cent floating interest for 20 years, your EMI would be about Rs 44,986. Now, if you prepay Rs 5 lakh after one year: -You could cut your loan tenure by over 5 years (about 5 years and 2 months). -You would also save approximately Rs 17.5 lakh in interest costs over the life of the loan. This shows how even a one-time prepayment can help you become debt-free faster and reduce your overall financial burden significantly.