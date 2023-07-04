Despite market volatility, 36% increase crypto allocations: Binance survey











The Institutional Crypto Outlook Survey, which surveyed 208 Binance VIPs and institutional users from March 31 to May 15, 2023, revealed that an increasing number of institutional crypto investors are on the lookout for the long term. According to survey, 63.5% of users had a positive outlook on digital assets over the next 12 months, while 88% are more positive over the next decade. In March 2023, crypto-focused Silvergate Capital said it would wind down operations and regulators shut down crypto lender Signature Bank. The cryptocurrency market dropped by nearly $1.4 trillion in 2022 and has been volatile in 2023 following a cascade of bankruptcies and liquidity issues, including the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Despite high volatility in the market, 47.1 per cent of institutional investors have maintained their crypto allocation over the past year and over a third (35.6%) increased their allocation in the same period, according to a survey conducted by Binance Research, the research arm of Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange.







Most (50%) expect to increase their allocation, with only 4.3% expecting to reduce allocation to crypto in the next 12 months. A minority (17.3%) decreased their crypto allocation. Unsurprisingly, the main concerns of survey participants are regulatory risk (29.7%), counterparty risk (21.6%), custody of assets (15.7%), and macroeconomic risk (10.6%).

Key findings of the report: 47.1% of respondents retained their cryptocurrency allocation over the previous year. 35.6% raised their allocation within the same duration. Half of the investors are set to augment their cryptocurrency allocation. 4.3% plan to scale it down in the subsequent 12 months. 44.7%. of institutional investors leverage crypto for intraday trading strategies Market-making and arbitrage rank as the second most prevalent utilization, with 23.1%. More than 50% of respondents managed less than $25 million in cryptocurrency. 22.6% of the participants had an allocation exceeding $100 million.

Bitcoin remains the most popular choice among institutional investors, with a large proportion of respondents being more positive about bitcoin than the wider crypto sector. Bitcoin is the largest crypto by market cap and the most established.

Preferred sector: Majority 53.9% of investors indicated infrastructure to be the most important sector for them or their fund. This was followed by Layer 1 and Layer 2 technologies (48.1% and 43.8% respectively). When asked about specific areas, just over half (51.0%) said Wallet Innovation (e.g. self-custody, UX/UI improvements) as being important.

Trading Venues: Centralized Exchanges remain the most popular platform for institutional trading (90.5%) and custody activities (58.2%). Liquidity (28.0%), security (26.0%), and reputation (22.5%) were the top three criteria in determining how they select a trading platform.

