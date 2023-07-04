Despite market volatility, 36% increase crypto allocations: Binance survey

- 47.1% of respondents retained their cryptocurrency allocation over the previous year.
- 35.6% raised their allocation within the same duration.
- Half of the investors are set to augment their cryptocurrency allocation.
- 4.3% plan to scale it down in the subsequent 12 months.
- 44.7%. of institutional investors leverage crypto for intraday trading strategies
- Market-making and arbitrage rank as the second most prevalent utilization, with 23.1%.
- More than 50% of respondents managed less than $25 million in cryptocurrency.
- 22.6% of the participants had an allocation exceeding $100 million.