SBI Card's new lounge access rules from 2026: Key changes for flyers

Set A: Lounges for premium SBI credit cards
- Ahmedabad: The Lounge, Domestic T1
- Bengaluru: 080 Domestic Lounge – West PH 2 (T1); 080 International Lounge (T2)
- Chennai: Travel Club Lounge – T1 Lounge B (T1); Travel Club Lounge – T2 (International)
- Hyderabad: Encalm Lounge (Domestic T1); Encalm Lounge (International T1)
- Kolkata: Travel Club Lounge Domestic (T1); Travel Club Lounge International (T1)
- Mumbai: Adani Lounge (T1B); Travel Club (T2 Domestic); Adani East Lounge (T2 International)
- New Delhi: Encalm Lounge (T1 Domestic, T3 Domestic, T3 International)
- Pune: Elysian Lounge (Domestic)
Set B: Lounges for PRIME and Platinum SBI credit cards
- Ahmedabad: The Lounge (Domestic T1, International T2)
- Bangalore: 080 Domestic Lounge (T1 and T2); 080 International Lounge (T2)
- Bhubaneswar: Bird Lounge (T1)
- Chandigarh: Primus Lounge (Domestic and International)
- Chennai: Travel Club Lounge (T1 and T2)
- Cochin: Earth Lounge (T1 Domestic, T3 International)
- Coimbatore: BlackBerry Restaurant & Bar
- Goa: Encalm Lounge (T1 Domestic)
How lounge access will work
