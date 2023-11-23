Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC most sold large-cap stocks by MFs in Oct

SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC most sold large-cap stocks by MFs in Oct

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the most bought large-cap stocks in October.

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
Mutual fund licences (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Infosys, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the most sold large-cap stocks by mutual funds in October, showed data analysed by ICICI Securities. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the most bought large-cap stocks in October. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Among mid-caps, Dixon Technologies, NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma, Syngene International and HDFC Asset Management Company were the most bought mid-cap stocks, while Indian Hotels Company, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Indraprastha Gas, Atul Limited were the most sold.

In the small-cap space, Nazara Technologies, BSE, TVS Holdings, CreditAcees Grameen, and Inox Wind were most bought. At the same time, Suzlon Energy, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, MTAR Technologies and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India were most sold.

On an aggregate basis, top-5 MF buys/sells in Oct’23 across various active fund categories (active funds excludes ETFs, arbitrage and Index funds)


Multi-cap and mid-cap funds saw the highest flows as % of AUM amongst market cap funds, according to data analysed by ICICI Securities. 


Active ‘market cap’ based MF portfolios continue to see buying across sectors led by healthcare, private banks plus other financial services, industrials etc. while selling was observed in PSU banks during Oct’23, noted the report.

SIP inflows also continue to rise structurally in spite of extreme volatility and have reached north of  $2billion per month.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Want to save on everyday expenses? Here are the best cashback credit cards

First SGB batch to mature on 30 Nov: Will it deliver over 12% returns?

89% individuals say income tax refund faster now, finds CII survey

Upbeat outlook amid stable credit environment, high portfolio yield

Pension is a basic entitlement and its payment cannot be denied: HC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sbiInfosys Axis BankSIP Mutual funds

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story