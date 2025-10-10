Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI plans downtime on Oct 11: What to know about UPI, IMPS, NEFT pause

SBI plans downtime on Oct 11: What to know about UPI, IMPS, NEFT pause

UPI Lite and ATMs will be available for transactions during planned maintenance

SBI, State Bank Of India
SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State Bank of India (SBI) will on early Saturday carry out a planned maintenance of its systems, pausing various digital services for an hour. It advised customers to plan transactions accordingly.

What will be affected?

Between 1.10 am and 2.10 am, SBI will take down key services for maintenance. The affected services include:
 
  • Unified Payments Interface (UPI) 
  • Immediate Payment Service 
  • YONO app services 
  • Internet banking 
  • National Electronic Funds Transfer 
  • Real-Time Gross Settlement
 
Normal operations are expected to resume shortly after the one-hour window closes.
 

What will still work

 
During the downtime, SBI customers can still use:
 
  • ATM services for cash withdrawals and balance enquiries 
  • UPI Lite for low-value transactions
 
“Customers are requested to plan their transactions accordingly. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said SBI.
 

Understanding UPI Lite

 
UPI Lite is designed to make small payments faster and without a PIN. It is ideal for transactions under Rs 1,000 and is processed instantly. Funds for UPI Lite are loaded separately, and the service works like a digital wallet.
 

Key points

 
Transaction limit: Rs 1,000 per payment
 
Daily cap: Rs 5,000
 

No PIN needed for transactions

 
Transactions are not shown individually in bank statements; only the amount loaded into UPI Lite appears.
 
To activate UPI Lite on the BHIM SBI Pay app, users need to tap the UPI Lite section and load funds. It can also be deactivated at any time via the app.
 
SBI has faced intermittent technical issues with UPI in the past week, resulting in transaction failures for some users. On October 7 and 8, SBI acknowledged the problem on its official X account, advising customers to use UPI Lite for uninterrupted transactions. This scheduled maintenance is likely aimed at resolving such recurring issues and improving the reliability of SBI’s digital payment infrastructure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Festive shopping? Top SBI cards for rewards, savings, discounts, freebies

Fly direct from Delhi to Vietnam's Phu Quoc: Holidays start at ₹49,999

AI to IoT: How 4 new technology features will make UPI transactions easier

Big money backs Indian real estate again- $10.2 bn inflows so far in 2025

Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story