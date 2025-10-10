SBI plans downtime on Oct 11: What to know about UPI, IMPS, NEFT pause

State Bank of India (SBI) will on early Saturday carry out a planned maintenance of its systems, pausing various digital services for an hour. It advised customers to plan transactions accordingly.

What will be affected?

Between 1.10 am and 2.10 am, SBI will take down key services for maintenance. The affected services include:

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Immediate Payment Service

YONO app services

Internet banking

National Electronic Funds Transfer

Real-Time Gross Settlement

Normal operations are expected to resume shortly after the one-hour window closes.

What will still work

During the downtime, SBI customers can still use:

ATM services for cash withdrawals and balance enquiries

UPI Lite for low-value transactions “Customers are requested to plan their transactions accordingly. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” said SBI. Understanding UPI Lite UPI Lite is designed to make small payments faster and without a PIN. It is ideal for transactions under Rs 1,000 and is processed instantly. Funds for UPI Lite are loaded separately, and the service works like a digital wallet. Key points Transaction limit: Rs 1,000 per payment Daily cap: Rs 5,000 No PIN needed for transactions Transactions are not shown individually in bank statements; only the amount loaded into UPI Lite appears.