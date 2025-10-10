Big money backs Indian real estate again- $10.2 bn inflows so far in 2025

India’s real estate sector continues to attract investor interest, with equity inflows surging 48% year-on-year (YoY) to $3.8 billion in the July–September quarter of 2025, according to CBRE South Asia Pvt's latest report, Market Monitor Q3 2025 – Investments.

The sharp rise was driven by strong activity in land and development sites, along with heightened demand for built-up office and retail assets.

9-Month Capital Inflows Up 14% YoY

Total equity investments during the first nine months of 2025 (Jan–Sep) reached $10.2 billion, up 14% YoY from $8.9 billion a year ago — signalling sustained investor confidence and the sector’s growing depth.

Together, land / development sites and built-up office and retail assets accounted for more than 90% of the total capital inflows during Jul-Sep ‘25. “India’s real estate sector is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by continued investor confidence,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. “In the upcoming quarters, greenfield developments are likely to maintain strong momentum across residential, office, mixed-use, data centres, and industrial & logistics sectors.” Land, Office & Retail Drive 90% of Inflows CBRE’s data shows that land/development sites and built-up office and retail assets accounted for over 90% of the total inflows in Q3 2025, underscoring strong appetite for both greenfield projects and income-generating assets.

“The investment landscape is becoming more diversified, with both built-up and development assets attracting capital. India’s ability to blend strong domestic capital with global institutional participation will remain a key differentiator in 2026 and beyond," said Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India. Mumbai Leads with 32% Share, Followed by Pune and Bengaluru Among major cities, Mumbai emerged as the top destination, capturing 32% of total investment inflows, followed by Pune (18%) and Bengaluru (16%). Developers, Institutional Investors Lead Activity Developers accounted for 45% of the total equity inflows, while institutional investors contributed 33%, reflecting a balanced investment ecosystem that spans both private and global capital pools.