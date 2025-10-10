Big money backs Indian real estate again- $10.2 bn inflows so far in 2025

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
India’s real estate sector continues to attract investor interest, with equity inflows surging 48% year-on-year (YoY) to $3.8 billion in the July–September quarter of 2025, according to CBRE South Asia Pvt's latest report, Market Monitor Q3 2025 – Investments.
The sharp rise was driven by strong activity in land and development sites, along with heightened demand for built-up office and retail assets.
9-Month Capital Inflows Up 14% YoY
Total equity investments during the first nine months of 2025 (Jan–Sep) reached $10.2 billion, up 14% YoY from $8.9 billion a year ago — signalling sustained investor confidence and the sector’s growing depth.
“India’s real estate sector is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by continued investor confidence,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.
Together, land / development sites and built-up office and retail assets accounted for more than 90% of the total capital inflows during Jul-Sep ‘25.
“In the upcoming quarters, greenfield developments are likely to maintain strong momentum across residential, office, mixed-use, data centres, and industrial & logistics sectors.”
Land, Office & Retail Drive 90% of Inflows
CBRE’s data shows that land/development sites and built-up office and retail assets accounted for over 90% of the total inflows in Q3 2025, underscoring strong appetite for both greenfield projects and income-generating assets.
“The investment landscape is becoming more diversified, with both built-up and development assets attracting capital. India’s ability to blend strong domestic capital with global institutional participation will remain a key differentiator in 2026 and beyond," said Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India.
Mumbai Leads with 32% Share, Followed by Pune and Bengaluru
Among major cities, Mumbai emerged as the top destination, capturing 32% of total investment inflows, followed by Pune (18%) and Bengaluru (16%).
Developers, Institutional Investors Lead Activity
Developers accounted for 45% of the total equity inflows, while institutional investors contributed 33%, reflecting a balanced investment ecosystem that spans both private and global capital pools.
Outlook: 2025 to Close on a Strong Note
CBRE expects the momentum to continue through Q4, with built-up office and retail assets likely to dominate. Meanwhile, greenfield developments in residential, mixed-use, and data centre spaces are projected to remain strong.
For office assets, CBRE noted that limited availability of investible core properties could drive more opportunistic investments in the months ahead.
Here are the key points:
Investment Surge: Equity inflows into India’s real estate sector rose ~48% YoY to USD 3.8 billion in Q3 2025, compared to $2.6 billion in Q3 2024.
Strong 9M Performance: Total investments during Jan–Sep 2025 stood at USD 10.2 billion, marking a 14% YoY increase from the same period last year.
Asset Mix: Land/development sites and built-up office & retail assets accounted for over 90% of total capital inflows in Q3 2025.
City Leaders: Mumbai (32%), Pune (18%), and Bengaluru (16%) emerged as the top investment destinations during the quarter.
Investor Profile: Developers (45%) and institutional investors (33%) were the key contributors to equity inflows
