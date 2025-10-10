Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fly direct from Delhi to Vietnam's Phu Quoc: Holidays start at ₹49,999

The exclusive direct flights will depart every five days through the upcoming winter season, marking the first-ever direct connectivity between India and Phu Quoc.

Air India Express has also collaborated with MakeMyTrip to launch ‘Xpress Holidays’, a one-stop solution for all travel needs.
Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Indian travellers looking for a new beach escape will soon be able to fly directly to Vietnam’s scenic island of Phu Quoc, thanks to a partnership between MakeMyTrip and Air India Express. The travel major has launched exclusive holiday packages to Phu Quoc with direct charter flights starting December 9, 2025, cutting travel time from around eight hours (via connecting routes) to just five hours.
 
The exclusive direct flights will depart every five days through the upcoming winter season, marking the first-ever direct connectivity between India and Phu Quoc.
 
Jasmeet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer – Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said:
 
“Indian travellers today are looking for destinations that offer unique experiences, easy access, and great value. Phu Quoc fits the bill but has remained underexplored due to the lack of direct connectivity. We’re now making this scenic island far more accessible for Indian holidaymakers this winter.”
 
He added that MakeMyTrip’s Phu Quoc packages include Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, curated Vietnamese cuisine, and a mix of comfort and discovery, tailored for Indian travellers.
 
Manish Puri, Head of Global Sales, Air India and Air India Express, said:
 
“We are pleased to collaborate with MakeMyTrip in enabling direct connectivity between Delhi and Phu Quoc. This initiative reflects our commitment to making travel more accessible and opening new avenues for exploration across emerging leisure destinations.”
 
Packages and Experiences
 
The new packages start at ₹49,999 per person for a 4-night/5-day holiday, inclusive of flights, accommodation, and select experiences. MakeMyTrip has curated a range of itineraries, from premium beachfront resort getaways to family-friendly packages with airport transfers, sightseeing tours, and activities for all age groups.
 
 About Phu Quoc
 
Nicknamed “Pearl Island”, Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island and a rising tourism hotspot known for its beaches, nightlife, and tropical climate. Visitors can enjoy:
 
  • The world’s longest sea-crossing cable car (8 km) connecting Phu Quoc to Hon Thom Island
  • Families can explore VinWonders theme park, wildlife safari, and the island's famous pearl farms.
  • Couples and young travelers can experience Sunset Town, the Kiss of the Sea show, pristine beaches
 
 

Topics :Vietnam

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

