Align tax saving with your financial goals, horizons, and liquidity needs

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) work on similar lines. “Under EPF, both employee and employer contribute based on company policy, while VPF is a voluntary top-up made only by the employee without any employer matching. VPF lets employees channel a higher share of salary into disciplined, long-term savings at source. The same rules apply to withdrawals, lock-in and taxation,” says Joseph.

Both EPF and VPF are dependable options for salaried individuals, offering capital safety, disciplined savings and favourable tax treatment with minimal risk. The rate of return was 8.25 per cent for FY2024-25. “Contributions qualify under Section 80C and withdrawals are largely tax-efficient. The main drawback is limited liquidity, with an effective lock-in until retirement. Returns are stable but policy-driven and may seem moderate over time, making them better suited for conservative, retirement-focused investors rather than flexible or high-growth seekers,” says Panjiar.