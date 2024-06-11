Schengen Visa: Europe trips to get costlier from today; here's why

The Schengen Visa, granting visa-free travel to over 29 European countries, is now more costly. As of today, applicants will face increased fees for this travel document.



New Schengen visa fees

The fees will rise by 12 per cent. Here's how the prices will change:

Adults: €80 to €90 (Rs 7,267 to Rs 8,175)

Children: €40 to €45 (Rs 3,633 to Rs 4,087)

The price hike is attributed to inflation in member states. Despite the increase, the Commission claims that the fees remain “relatively low” compared to other countries. For instance:

UK: Starts at €134 (Rs 12,172)

US: Around €185 (Rs 16,805)

Australia: €117 (Rs 10,628)

Schengen visa countries

The Schengen Area includes most EU member states, excluding Ireland and Cyprus. It also covers Romania and Bulgaria for land borders, and non-EU countries like Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

Who needs a Schengen visa?

A Schengen visa is required for non-EU citizens who do not benefit from the EU/Schengen Area’s 90-day rule. This includes travellers from South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and China. The visa allows for tourism or family visits but not work in the 28 European countries. You can stay for up to 90 days within a six-month period.

Travellers from countries like the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia do not need a Schengen visa for short visits, thanks to their entitlement to 90 days of visa-free travel in any 180-day period. Longer stays or work visits require different visas from the destination country.

Reason for the price increase

Every three years, the Commission reviews and adjusts the fees based on inflation and average civil servant salaries in member states. The proposal for this increase was made on February 2, after a December meeting where member states supported the revision with an overwhelming majority.

External visa providers, such as agencies that collect Schengen visa applications, are also allowed to increase their fees. The maximum fee for these providers will rise from €40 to €45.

The EU is considering higher fees for countries that do not cooperate with the re-admission of expelled individuals. For these countries, fees could rise from €120 to €135 and from €160 to €180.