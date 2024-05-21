Schengen visa fee hiked by 12% to Rs 8,200 from June: Details here

The Schengen Visa, which allows visa-free travel to over 29 European countries, is set to become more expensive. Starting from 11 June 2024, applicants will face higher fees for this essential travel document.

The European Commission announced an increase in Schengen visa fees beginning June 11, 2024. Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has confirmed that the fee for adult applicants will rise from €80 to €90.

"Additionally, the fee for children aged six to twelve will increase from €40 to €45. For countries not cooperating with the EU on the readmission of their irregularly staying citizens, visa fees could surge to €135 or even €180," the ministry said in a statement.

Schengen visa fee

Adult applicants: The fee will rise from €80 to €90 (approximately Rs 8,200).

Children aged six to twelve: The fee will increase from €40 to €45 (approximately Rs 4,100).

"The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 per cent. The increase will apply worldwide as of 11 June 2024," stated the Slovenian government.

This decision follows a review of EU visa fees in December 2023, as required by the Schengen Visa Code every three years. The EU cites inflation and civil servants' salaries as primary reasons for this hike. The last increase occurred in February 2020, when fees rose from €60 to €80.

Schengen area countries

The Schengen area encompasses 29 European countries, including 25 EU states. These countries are Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Growing interest from Indian travellers

Indian nationals have shown a growing interest in travelling to Europe, with a 43% increase in Schengen visa applications in 2023 compared to 2022. India ranked third in visa applications, with 966,687 filings. Chinese nationals led with 1.1 million applications, marking China's return to the top spot since 2018. According to SchengenVisaInfo, over 10% of 2023 applications came from Chinese nationals, followed by Turkish and Indian nationals.

Easier access for Indian nationals

To ease access, the European Commission introduced a new visa "cascade" regime for Indian nationals. This new system allows Indian residents to obtain a two-year multi-entry visa after lawfully using two visas within the previous three years. Subsequently, they can apply for a five-year visa, enabling short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Regular fee reviews

Under the EU Visa Code, the Schengen Zone has the right to review visa fees every three years. In 2020, the Schengen visa cost was increased from €60 to €80 (approximately Rs 5,400 to Rs 7,200). The upcoming increase in June 2024 will see the fee rise to €90 (approximately Rs 8,200).