Scuba diving gains depth as more Indians spend on underwater experiences

Parth is already looking forward to becoming an Advanced Open Water Diver. Yet one of his biggest takeaways from scuba diving has little to do with the ocean itself. Instead, he says scuba diving taught him the value of collaboration over competition more than school ever did. "In school, we work in groups, but we're often competing for marks. In scuba diving, you always have a buddy. If something goes wrong, your buddy is there to help you. It taught me the importance of trust and teamwork," he says.