Temporary-status govt workers can get pension without regularisation: SC

Supreme Court has strengthened the pension rights of thousands of temporary-status government employees by ruling that they cannot be denied retirement benefits because their services were not formally regularised. Thehas strengthened the pension rights of thousands of temporary-status government employees by ruling that they cannot be denied retirement benefits because their services were not formally regularised.

pension because they were never “regularised”. The judgement came in Bhikhani Devi & Others v. Union of India, a case involving temporary-status employees of the Department of Posts who had worked for decades but retired without receivingbecause they were never “regularised”.

The court held that where employees have fulfilled the conditions prescribed under the applicable service rules, administrative inaction or the absence of a formal regularisation order cannot be used to deny pension. It also directed authorities to calculate and release pensionary benefits within three months, failing which interest at 6 per cent per annum would be payable.

For many retired government employees and their families, the ruling could open the door to pension and other retirement benefits. However, legal experts say the judgement is not a blanket order covering every temporary or contractual worker. Why is this judgement significant? The ruling shifts the focus from paperwork to actual service rendered. Soayib Qureshi, partner at law firm PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said the decision ensures that departments cannot rely on their own failure to regularise employees as a reason to reject pension claims. Employees who performed duties comparable to regular government staff for long periods and fulfilled the relevant service conditions may now have stronger claims to pension, gratuity, family pension and unpaid retirement dues.

Calling the verdict an important reaffirmation of employee rights, Tushar Kumar, advocate at the Supreme Court, said substantive service rights cannot be defeated by administrative inaction. Where employees have satisfied the eligibility conditions under the governing scheme, the lack of a formal regularisation order alone cannot deprive them of pensionary benefits. Sanjana Rai, associate at TAS Law, said the judgement also reinforces that pension is not a discretionary benefit but a vested right protected under Article 300A of the Constitution. According to her, departments cannot use non-regularisation as a shield to deny pension when employees have spent decades performing work identical to regular staff.

Who is likely to benefit? Experts caution that the ruling applies to a specific category of employees rather than all temporary workers. According to Aslam Ahmed, partner at Singhania & Co., the judgement primarily benefits long-serving temporary-status casual labourers covered under recognised government schemes and governed by applicable statutory pension rules. It does not automatically extend pension benefits to every temporary, casual or contractual employee. Nikita Rathi, advocate at the Delhi High Court, said employees generally need to satisfy conditions such as: They were officially granted temporary status under a recognised government scheme.

They completed the prescribed period of continuous service after receiving temporary status.

They fulfilled the minimum qualifying service requirement under the applicable pension rules.

They performed duties comparable to regular government employees. Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, explained that the judgement is particularly relevant where employees acquired temporary status under recognised schemes, completed the qualifying period of service and were effectively working alongside regular employees performing similar duties.

What does this mean in practical terms? Consider a postal department employee appointed as a casual worker several decades ago. After completing the required years of service, the employee was granted temporary status and continued working until retirement, performing the same duties as regular Group D staff. However, because the department never formally regularised the employee's service, pension was denied after retirement. Following the Supreme Court's ruling, such an employee may now be entitled to pension and other retirement benefits if the applicable service rules recognise that entitlement, despite the absence of a regularisation order. Legal experts note that the same principle could also help surviving spouses or legal heirs pursuing family pension claims in eligible cases.

What should eligible employees do now? Experts advise employees and their families to first collect documents establishing the length and nature of service. According to Qureshi and Rathi, these may include appointment letters, orders granting temporary status, salary records, attendance registers or muster rolls, service books, retirement orders and departmental correspondence. For family pension claims, death certificates and legal heir documents may also be required. The next step is to submit a formal representation to the concerned department seeking pensionary benefits while citing the Supreme Court judgment and the applicable service rules, said Rai. If the claim is rejected or remains pending, employees can approach the Central Administrative Tribunal or the appropriate judicial forum.

Majumdar noted that the Supreme Court has directed authorities to release eligible benefits within three months, failing which interest at 6 per cent per annum may become payable on delayed payments. Not a universal pension entitlement While the judgment is significant, experts emphasise that it should not be interpreted as extending pension rights to every temporary or contractual government worker. Ahmed said the court interpreted a specific statutory framework rather than creating a universal rule. Kumar similarly pointed out that every claim will continue to be assessed under the relevant service scheme, recruitment rules and pension regulations applicable to the employee concerned.