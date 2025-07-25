Secure your EPF, mutual funds & bank savings: Here's how to add a nominee

Appointing a nominee for your pension, mutual funds and bank accounts ensures your assets are passed on smoothly upon your death. Without being listed as nominees, legal heirs may face delays and cumbersome paperwork to claim what is theirs. Fortunately, most financial institutions now offer digital nomination facilities.

Bank accounts: Add nominee via net banking or app

Banks now allow customers to register or update nominees through their online portals or mobile apps.

Steps to nominate online:

1. Log in to internet banking or your bank’s mobile app

2. Navigate to ‘Service Requests’ or ‘Account Services’

3. Select ‘Add/Update Nominee’

4. Fill in nominee details (name, date of birth, relationship, contact info) 5. Authenticate using OTP Confirmation is sent via SMS or email For joint accounts, changes may require consent from all account holders. You can revise the nominee any time. Mutual funds: Nominate through platforms like Groww, CAMS If you invest through demat platforms or directly with registrars like CAMS and KFintech, nomination is fully digital. Process: 1. Log in to your investment platform or registrar’s website 2. Locate the nominee registration section under profile settings 3. Provide full nominee details; if the nominee is a minor, add guardian details