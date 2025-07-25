Emergency quota rule for reserving train berth tightened to prevent misuse

Indian Railways has updated rules for the so-called emergency quota (EQ) in train tickets, saying applications must be made a day before the date of travel so that there is no misuse and those in genuine need are served.

A circular by the national transporter this week said the rules apply to all trains and coach classes.

What is emergency quota

According to a Press Information Bureau statement, berths under EQ are primarily meant for High Official Requisition (HOR) holders based on their position in the warrant of precedence, such as ministers, Members of Parliament, and high-ranking bureaucrats.

Leftover EQ berths are allocated to regular passengers whose needs are deemed urgent by railway zonal headquarters. These include: 1. Medical emergencies 2. Death or bereavement in the family 3. Government duty or official work 4. Job or educational interviews Each case is assessed based on urgency and the status of the applicant. New EQ booking deadlines Under the revised norms, EQ requests now need to be submitted a day before the date of travel. Depending on the departure time of the train, the deadline for submitting requests is split into two time bands:

-For trains departing between 00.00 hrs and 14.00 hrs: Submit EQ request by 12 noon on the previous day. -For trains departing between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs: Submit request by 4 pm on the previous day. -Requests made on the same day as the train’s departure will no longer be entertained. What if your train departs on a Sunday or holiday? For trains scheduled on Sundays or public holidays, the EQ request must be submitted on the last working day during office hours. For example, if your train departs on a Sunday, the request should be filed on Friday during working hours.

Other key railway changes effective July 2025 In addition to the EQ update, Indian Railways has rolled out a series of reforms to improve transparency in ticket bookings: Chart preparation: Now done eight hours before departure; for morning trains, charts will be prepared at 9 pm the previous night. Tatkal tickets: From July 15, Tatkal tickets at PRS counters and via agents require OTP verification. Aadhaar authentication: Starting July 1, Aadhaar is mandatory for Tatkal bookings made on IRCTC’s website or app. Agent restrictions: Authorised agents are now barred from booking tickets during selected hours to give priority to individual passengers.