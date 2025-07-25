Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Emergency quota rule for reserving train berth tightened to prevent misuse

Emergency quota rule for reserving train berth tightened to prevent misuse

Ticket policy meant for ministers, MPs and high-ranking bureaucrats is sometimes used for regular passengers with urgent needs

Indian Railways fare hike
Indian Railways fare hike
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Railways has updated rules for the so-called emergency quota (EQ) in train tickets, saying applications must be made a day before the date of travel so that there is no misuse and those in genuine need are served.
 
A circular by the national transporter this week said the rules apply to all trains and coach classes.
 

What is emergency quota

According to a Press Information Bureau statement, berths under EQ are primarily meant for High Official Requisition (HOR) holders based on their position in the warrant of precedence, such as ministers, Members of Parliament, and high-ranking bureaucrats.
 
Leftover EQ berths are allocated to regular passengers whose needs are deemed urgent by railway zonal headquarters. These include:
 
1. Medical emergencies
 
2. Death or bereavement in the family
 
3. Government duty or official work
 
4. Job or educational interviews
 
Each case is assessed based on urgency and the status of the applicant.  ALSO READ | Big picture behind small climb in rail fares: Easing strain, minimal impact

New EQ booking deadlines

Under the revised norms, EQ requests now need to be submitted a day before the date of travel. Depending on the departure time of the train, the deadline for submitting requests is split into two time bands:
 
-For trains departing between 00.00 hrs and 14.00 hrs: Submit EQ request by 12 noon on the previous day.
 
-For trains departing between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs: Submit request by 4 pm on the previous day.
 
-Requests made on the same day as the train’s departure will no longer be entertained.
 

What if your train departs on a Sunday or holiday?

 
For trains scheduled on Sundays or public holidays, the EQ request must be submitted on the last working day during office hours. For example, if your train departs on a Sunday, the request should be filed on Friday during working hours.
 

Other key railway changes effective July 2025

In addition to the EQ update, Indian Railways has rolled out a series of reforms to improve transparency in ticket bookings:
 
Chart preparation: Now done eight hours before departure; for morning trains, charts will be prepared at 9 pm the previous night.
 
Tatkal tickets: From July 15, Tatkal tickets at PRS counters and via agents require OTP verification.
 
Aadhaar authentication: Starting July 1, Aadhaar is mandatory for Tatkal bookings made on IRCTC’s website or app.
 
Agent restrictions: Authorised agents are now barred from booking tickets during selected hours to give priority to individual passengers.
 
These changes are part of a broader effort by the Railways to plug loopholes, minimise touting and ensure seats go to those who need them the most.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crude oil slips to $68; Emkay flags shift to clean energy, stable supply"

Equity funds grab 55% of India's MF assets, Nagaland tops monthly growth

Premium

Multi-factor funds: Opt for quant model-run fund to eliminate manager risk

Bids open to run Delhi's Roshanara Club Cafe, guest house for ₹8 lakh/month

Premium

What to avoid in a will: Unequal shares, coercion, vague language

Topics :Indian RailwaysBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story