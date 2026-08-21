Sending money abroad? Know remittance limits, tax rules & disclosure norms

The Income Tax Department’s verification exercise covering 394 entities and 36 professionals over suspected irregularities in large overseas remittances has put the spotlight on how money sent abroad is monitored. While the exercise focuses on entities and professionals, it also serves as a reminder for individuals that overseas remittances are subject to a range of foreign exchange, tax and reporting rules. Resident Indians can send money abroad under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for several purposes, but they must comply with prescribed limits, documentation and tax obligations. Here are the key rules individuals need to know before they remit money overseas.