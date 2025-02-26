South Delhi's real estate potential Rs 5.7 lakh cr, 18,446 plots available

The real estate potential of South Delhi, one of India’s poshest regions, is worth Rs 5.65 lakh crore across 42 MCD Regulated colonies with plots (occupied and vacant) in Category A & B colonies accounting for over Rs 5.35 lakh crore, said a report by Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a category-II real estate focused Alternative Investment Fund.

According to the report, around 18,446 plots are available across the 42 Cat A, B & C colonies in South Delhi whose size ranges from 125 sq. yd. to 1750 sq. yd. at an average price of Rs 6- 15 lakh per sq. yd.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories.

Category A and B being the most exclusive locations, which are located in South Delhi.

In the 13 Category A colonies, around 3704 plots are available whose size ranges from 200 sq. yd. to 1200 sq. yd. at an average price of Rs 7 lakh per sq. yd. to Rs 15 lakh per sq. yd.

In the 27 Category B colonies, around 12,720 plots are available whose size ranges from 125 sq. yd. to 1750 sq. yd. at an average price of Rs 6 lakh per sq. yd. to Rs 12 lakh per sq. yd.

Some of the most sought after colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park N Block, Panchsheel Park S & E Blocks, Sadhana Enclave, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chankyapuri, Golf Links, JorBagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh, Chirah enclave, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh etc.

Why South Delhi? With fully developed surrounding infrastructure and the novelty of an iconic address, South Delhi has become an ideal location for homes that offer exclusive and luxurious living experiences.

South Delhi has long been a preferred destination for affluent homebuyers and investors. The region boasts fully developed infrastructure, including top-tier schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, and recreational facilities, making it a perfect location for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and their families. This ever-growing demand for upscale homes has led to frequent redevelopment of old buildings and new developments on vacant plots to meet the needs of the rising neo-rich population.

“South Delhi is predominantly inhabited by the wealthy class comprising businessmen, lawyers and salaried professionals with taste for luxurious floors and villas. As a result, a lot of new developments on vacant plots or redevelopment of old buildings are being undertaken to suit the taste of the neo-rich next-Gen and cater to the needs of the growing families. The accessibility to entertainment and recreational facilities, family offices, airport and other social infrastructure like schools and hospitals make it an ideal destination," said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

“HNIs, NRIs and family offices, who earlier invested in local properties without the cushion of compliance and safety, are making investments in AIFs that invest in these colonies. With returns as high as 18-20% without having to worry about the safety of investment and property upkeep and maintenance, AIFs have opened a new avenue for these investors,” Jalan added. “Consistent demand, reliable and safe investment and substantial returns are the factors driving the South Delhi real estate market and make it the most perfect location for homeownership, either for self-stay or investment for wealth creation and income generation. The real estate in the region boasts of safety of the asset against depreciation of capital.”

AIFs have emerged as transformative tool by not just channelling resources into the sector but also generating high returns for investors.

The recent data from SEBI till H1FY25, indicates that the real estate sector attracted Rs 75,500 crore investment from AIFs, the highest among all sectors, accounting for 17% share. Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a specialized AIF focusing on real estate investments in South and Lutyens’ Delhi, plans to raise Rs 400 crore from investors to develop and acquire real estate projects in the region. GGF’s approach focuses on minimizing risk while maximizing returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of properties. Its first funding round in August successfully raised Rs 25 crore, and the company has already begun construction on a residential project in Anand Niketan in partnership with Grovy, a real estate development company with over 40 years of experience.