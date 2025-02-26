Text message, phone call: How to check your PF balance without UAN

To receive updates in English, send "EPFOHO UAN ENG".

To get updates in Marathi, send "EPFOHO UAN MAR".

You can choose from the following languages using their respective codes:

Language

Code

English

ENG

Hindi

HIN

Punjabi

PUN

Gujarati

GUJ

Marathi

MAR

Kannada

KAN

Telugu

TEL

Tamil

TAM

Malayalam

MAL

Bengali

BEN

Note: This service is available only if your UAN is active and linked with your bank account, Aadhaar, and PAN. If your UAN is not yet linked, you must complete eKYC verification before using this facility.

Check PF Balance via Missed Call

You can also check your EPF balance by giving a missed call from your registered mobile number. Follow these steps:

Dial 9966044425 from your registered number.

After the call disconnects automatically, you will receive an SMS with your PF balance details.

This service is free and no charges are applicable for checking your EPF balance via missed call.

How to find your UAN number?

If you don’t have a registered mobile number, retrieving your UAN (Universal Account Number) requires alternative methods. Here’s how you can find it:

Through your employer

Check your monthly salary slip, where the UAN is often mentioned.

Contact your HR or payroll department, as they can provide your UAN.

Using the UAN portal

Follow these steps to retrieve your UAN online:

Visit the UAN portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/).

Click on ‘Know your UAN’ under the ‘important links’ section.

Enter your mobile number and the captcha, then click ‘request OTP’.

Verify OTP received on your phone and click ‘validate OTP’.

Provide your name, date of birth, and one of the following: Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID.

Enter the captcha and click ‘show my UAN’.

Your UAN will be displayed on the screen.

If you face any issues, you may contact the EPFO helpdesk or visit the nearest EPFO office.