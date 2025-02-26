From Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,648 in a year: Best and worst SIP mutual funds

Imagine you decided to invest Rs 12,000 via a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) from February 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with Rs 1,000 invested on the first of every month. Your goal is to grow your wealth through mutual funds, and by January 31st, 2025, you’re eager to see the results of your disciplined investments.

As the market fluctuates over the year, you see the power of monthly investments—often a strategy that benefits from rupee cost averaging—allowing you to buy units at various prices. However, what stands out at the end of this journey is the performance of your mutual fund selections.

Top Performing Funds in Your SIP Journey Monthly Investment on 1st of every month, between Feb 1, 2024, to Jan 1, 2025. Valuation date: Jan 31st, 2025. Total Investment: ₹ 12,000

By January 31st, 2025, the SIP performance shows remarkable returns. The Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) stands out with an XIRR (Extended Internal Rate of Return) of 51.99%, bringing the present value of your Rs 12,000 SIP investment to Rs 14,648.72.

Also Read

Following closely is the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G), which generated a return of 49.40%, making your investment worth Rs 14,525.18. Small-cap funds typically carry higher risk but also offer the potential for higher returns, and this fund delivered on that promise. The Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) also performed well, growing by 43.58% to Rs 14,244.51, benefiting from a balanced mix of large-cap and mid-cap stocks.