Early bird offers, last minute deals: Air India's 'Exclusive Deals' options

In a bid to enhance the travel experience for its passengers, Air India has launched a new "Exclusive Deals" section on its official website and mobile app. With an expanded global network that spans over 700 destinations, travelers now have a plethora of choices for their next vacation or business trip. Whether you’re planning a dream holiday or need a last-minute flight, this new feature promises to help you score exciting offers and discounts.

Why Book Direct? Booking through Air India’s official website or app lets you explore the ongoing offers and promotions and get the most value for your journey. Here are a few of the special benefits:

Last-minute deals: Need to fly urgently? Find discounted fares on flights departing soon.

Early bird offers: Plan ahead and lock in lower fares before prices rise.

UPI payment discounts: Save instantly when paying via UPI.

Zero convenience fee: Pay only for your ticket, without extra charges on Air India’s mobile app on domestic bookings.

Bank card discounts: Get exclusive offers with select credit and debit cards.

Special fares for students, seniors and armed forces: Eligible travellers can avail additional savings.

Bonus Maharaja Points on every booking: You can earn 2 extra points per Rs 100 spent on all fare categories.

Lower change and cancellation fees: Pay less when you modify or cancel your booking compared to third-party platforms. Plus, you pay zero cancellation fees on domestic bookings within 24 hours if your trip is at least 7 days away.

With the introduction of this new section, travelers can now find all these exclusive benefits and savings in one place, streamlining their booking process and making it easier to take advantage of the best available fares.

Seamless Travel Experience with Air India’s Mobile App

In addition to the exclusive deals, Air India’s mobile app offers several features to ensure a smooth travel experience. With the app, passengers can track their flights and luggage in real time.

The app also includes AI.g, a generative AI-powered virtual travel assistant that can answer all your journey-related questions and even help curate personalized itineraries, enhancing the overall customer experience.