SP Jain's MBA placement: Highest package Rs 88 lakh, class average Rs 33 lakh

The average pay package being offered to the 2024 MBA batch of students graduating from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) stood at Rs 33 lakh during the recently-concluded placement season, while the highest package stood at Rs 81 lakh.

Despite a global slowdown, SPJIMR saw 138 pre-placement offers from 72 corporates and managed to complete 100 per cent placements of all students.

This year’s average annual salary (cost-to-company) remained similar to last year at Rs 33 lakh per annum. The median annual salary was also similar to last year at Rs 31.2 lakh per annum, with over 70 percent of the batch securing offers above Rs 30 lakh per annum and over 90 percent in excess of Rs 25 lakh per annum.

A record number of front-end investment banking roles were offered by marquee firms like DC Advisory Partners, Goldman Sachs, JM Financials, Nomura, and O3 Capital. Offers in investment banking tripled compared to last year. Hedge Funds, Venture Capital and Asset Management also visited the campus, with offers from Pinpoint Asset Management, Neo Wealth and Asset Management and Nuvama Wealth.

Consulting emerged as the top recruiting sector, with 35 per cent of the batch receiving offers. The participating companies included Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, GEP Worldwide, Kearney, KPMG, Praxis Global Alliance and PwC US Advisory among others. This year SPJIMR also received international offers by Deloitte.

PGDM & PGDM(BM) Class of 2024 Placements - An Overview:

Participants in the Batch: 292

Number of companies participating: 72

Number of first-time recruiters: 33

Total Number of Pre-Placement Offers: 138

Average Salary: Rs 33 lakh per annum

Median Salary: Rs 31.50 lakh per annum

Highest Salary: Rs 81 lakh per annum

Key highlights

7% (6.5%) of offers equal to or greater than Rs 40 lakh per annum (LPA)

34% of offers equal to or greater than Rs 35 LPA

71% of offers equal to or greater than Rs 30 LPA

90% of offers equal to or greater than Rs 25 LPA

General Management roles were offered by leading recruiters such as Aditya Birla Group, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E., Mahindra GMC, RPG and Tata Administrative Services.

In addition to the regular recruiters, the campus saw 33 first-time recruiters from various sectors.

Over 47 per cent of the batch was awarded pre-Placement offers via autumn internships and corporate competitions with leading companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble, and Tata Administrative Services among many others.

FMCG firms recruited 25 percent of the batch. At least 35 per cent of students were recruited by industry giants from FMCG and pharma such as Asian Paints, AbinBev, Colgate-Palmolive, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Novartis, Godrej Group, General Mills, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Kellanova, L’Oréal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, and more.

The BFSI, IB, PE, VC and Hedge Funds companies like Axis Bank, Barclays, DC Advisory, Fullerton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Securities, JPMC, JM Financial, Neo Wealth , Nomura, Nuvama and O3 Capital have recruited 41% of the finance cohort.

Even with a slowdown in the tech sector, 30 per cent of the Information Management specialisation was placed in the Product Management sector. Roles offered by recruiters included new recruiters like, CapGrid, Cimpress, NPCI, PayTM, Play Simple Games and Intuit, MakeMyTrip, Media.net, American Express Samsung Research India, Bangalore among others.

General Management and Leadership roles: Top recruiters included Aditya Birla Group, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E., Mahindra GMC, RPG and Tata Administrative Services.