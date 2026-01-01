Stopping SIPs in downturns weakens long-term compounding, rupee-cost gains

The SIP stoppage ratio surged to 296 per cent in April 2025, indicating that closures far exceeded new registrations. Experts say halting SIPs during volatile phases was among the biggest investing mistakes of the year.

Patel notes that around 40 per cent of SIP accounts are now in direct mode, accounting for nearly 46–47 per cent of industry assets under management, largely driven by digital platforms. “Data shows a disproportionate share of SIP stoppages, shorter holding periods and portfolio churn emerging from this segment. While platforms excel at onboarding and information delivery, investing is not just a numbers game. During volatile phases, lack of reassurance and behavioural support leads many investors to react to short-term noise, discontinue SIPs early and hurt long-term outcomes.”