Sweden's new visa rules to open more high-paying jobs for Indians in 2025

Sweden will from January 1 introduce the European Union’s updated Blue Card Directive, seeking to increase immigration of highly skilled professionals to the country. As Canada and the United Kingdom tighten immigration, Sweden is positioning itself as a prime destination for skilled workers, particularly in technology, engineering and health care.

"The legislative process to implement the EU’s new Blue Card Directive in Sweden is ongoing. The Swedish government has presented a bill to the Swedish parliament to implement the new Blue Card by January 1," said the Swedish embassy in New Delhi.

The goal is to make it easier for skilled professionals to access high-paying jobs and establish long-term careers. The new directive includes reduced salary thresholds and more flexible opportunities for Blue Card holders to switch jobs without needing to reapply for a new card. This will benefit Indian professionals, as it simplifies the process of obtaining a Blue Card to work in Sweden.

Indians in Sweden’s workforce

Data from the Swedish Migration Agency shows that more than 2,420 Indians received work permits in 2024 (numbers on high-skilled workers aren't readily available).

"Indian nationals are the largest group of those moving to Sweden for work. Swedish employers value the skills that many Indians bring, particularly in fields like IT and engineering," said Jan Thesleff, Sweden’s ambassador of to India, in an email.

More From This Section

“Swedish employers generally maintain a good work-life balance, making it an attractive option for professionals looking to move abroad," he said.

Why are professionals choosing Sweden?

Sweden’s reputation as one of the most innovative countries, combined with its focus on sustainability, makes it a top destination for skilled workers. Thesleff pointed at Sweden’s focus on gender equality and family-friendly policies, saying, "There are many opportunities for women to pursue their careers while raising a family. In addition, Sweden’s work-life balance and productivity levels are comparable with the rest of the EU."

"English is widely spoken in Sweden, so it's relatively easy for professionals to integrate both in the workplace and socially without needing to speak Swedish. This, coupled with a strong Indian community of over 65,000 people, makes it easier for newcomers to feel at home."

While Indians appreciate Sweden, the country has a high cost of living.

Rents in Sweden are nearly three times higher than in India. A one-bedroom apartment in city centres in Sweden costs about €770 per month, according to data available on Numbeo, a user-generated platform providing data on cost of living, crime, health care, and quality of life worldwide.

Top sectors for job seekers

According to the Swedish embassy, job seekers with expertise in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics will find plenty of opportunities in Sweden. Current job openings include:

Software and system developers

Cyber security specialists

AI and machine learning experts

Automation engineers

Cloud engineers

IT architects

Game developers

The engineering sector also offers jobs for:

Mechanical engineers

Electrical engineers

Industrial engineers

Chemical engineers, particularly those with expertise in renewable energy and battery production.

Salaries in these fields depend on experience and specific roles, but Sweden is known for offering competitive wages, especially in tech and engineering.

High rankings and living costs

Sweden’s attractiveness is bolstered by its high ranking in the US News & World Report’s 2024 Best Countries survey, where it placed second. Factors such as quality of life, income equality, and healthcare make it an appealing option for those considering relocation.

However, the cost of living in Sweden remains a challenge for many newcomers. For example, a family of four faces monthly living expenses of around €2,900, excluding rent, and a single person’s estimated costs are approximately €800, according to Numbeo.

For professionals looking to settle in Sweden, learning Swedish can also be an important step for long-term career growth, even though English is widely spoken. Many Indian professionals find that advancing in their careers often requires proficiency in the local language.